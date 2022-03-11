2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OL Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
Jamaree Salyer, OL
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 320
Class: Senior
School: Georgia
Arm Length: 34”
Wingspan: 80”
Hand: 9 1/2”
A former five-star recruit out of Pace Academy in Atlanta, Georgia. Salyer was the first overall offensive guard prospect and the third-ranked Georgia recruit in the 2018 cycle. Salyer was a two-year starter on one of the best offensive lines in college football. He was a key part of the 2021 National Championship-winning Bulldog team.
Notables
Salyer is an accomplished offensive lineman who started the entire 2021 season at left tackle for the Bulldogs; he’s also played at every position along the offensive line while at Georgia. He earned All-SEC second-team honors in 2021, and All-SEC fourth-team in 2020.
He allowed eight pressures and zero sacks on 349-pass blocking reps through the 2021 season. In his career, he only allowed a sack and fourteen pressures. Salyer replaced current Giants’ left tackle Andrew Thomas.
Strengths
- Good weight and enough length to play tackle in the NFL
- Solid athletic ability; changes direction well
- Solid explosiveness and ability to flip his hips
- Plays with good balance when technique is executed well
- Very versatile and can realistically play any positon along the OL
- Quick feet, gets out of his stance swiftly and with enthusiasm
- Very good vertical set
- Smooth pass-sets
- Stays square to the target and has disciplined hips in terms of framing
- Solid overall anchor
- Punch is strong, commanding
- Excellent play strength, has ability to rag-doll defenders
- Comes off the ball with authority, good competitive toughness
- Nasty torque through his mid-section to throw defenders off their path
- Did well on play-side screens with locating and delivering punishment to smaller defenders
- Has played every position on the offensive line
Can Improve
- Leans too much at the waist when he does punch early
- Not the most flexible offensive linemen
- Doesn’t sustain blocks well enough in the run game
- Gets out leveraged at POA as run blocker too often
- Must bring his feet through his target when EDGE is set by defender
- Wish he was more consistently effective as a run blocker
- 34” arms were an issue with spacing against longer defenders on the EDGE
- Was push-pulled too much, a bit too patient
- Hands are a bit wide in pass protection
Summary
Overall, Jamaree Salyer was a highly recruited offensive lineman with a ton of versatility. He’s a solid athlete with quick feet, but his lack of bend in his lower half gets him in trouble and gives him little margin of error. His best fit could be inside at guard; he has the play strength to succeed, but he has to become a more consistent run blocker who plays with better leverage and sustains blocks through the whistle.
I understand the appeal of Salyer and believe he would be a developmental addition to the Giants, with the potential to have some impact in year one.
GRADE: 6.29
