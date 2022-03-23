Skip to main content
2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OL Zach Tom, Wake Forest

Zach Tom is another intriguing prospect that could develop into a solid interior backup option.

Zach Tom, OL

Height: 6’4
Weight: 304 lbs.
Class: RS-Senior
School: Wake Forest
Arm length: 33 ¼”
Hand size: 10 ⅜”

A former three-star recruit out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he attended Catholic High School, Tom was the 150th prospect and the 56th ranked recruit in the 2017 class. He originally committed to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles before flipping to attend Wake Forest.

Notables

Tom was an accomplished starter for three seasons for the Demon Deacons. Was 2019, 2020, and 2021 ACC All-Academic member, while winning the 2021 Jim Tatum Award (given to the top senior student-athlete in the ACC). Phil Steele also had Tom as an All-American in 2021; he also finished first-team All-ACC in 2021.

Appeared in 48 games with 37 starts; played significant snaps at left tackle and center. In 2,967 career snaps (1,629 pass-blocking snaps), he only gave up four sacks and 37 pressures. Tom attended the NFL Scouting Combine; here are his numbers:

  • 40-yard dash: 4.94
  • Vertical jump: 33”
  • Broad jump: 118”
  • 3-Cone: 7.32 
  • Short-shuttle: 4.47
  • 10-yard-split: 1.70
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Nebraska offensive lineman Cam Jurgens (OL24) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: IOL Cam Jurgens, Nebraska

Cam Jurgens is an intriguing prospect at center who should be available on Day 3 of the draft. Nick has the breakdown of his film.

By Nick Falato10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Matt Breida (22) and Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

What RB Matt Breida Brings to New York Giants' Offense

Coach Gene Clemons checks out new Giants running back Matt Breida's film to see what he can bring to the offense.

By Gene Clemons19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet at SoFi Stadium.
Play
News

New York Giants Free Agency 2022 Update: Comings & Goings

Keep it here throughout the 2022 NFL free agency period for the latest Giants rumors, news, transactions, reactions and much more.

By Patricia TrainaMar 22, 2022
Mar 22, 2022

Strengths

  • Very good athletic ability
  • Has quick feet, smooth pass-sets, and fluid hips
  • Plays balanced with a solid center of gravity
  • Good overall pass protector
  • An excellent technician with his hands
  • Crafty with his hands, very good finesse
  • Reactive hands, plays chess with defenders mid-rep
  • Isn’t overly aggressive with his punch - uses patience
  • Will bait contact and deceive defenders with hand movements to get them to punch prematurely
  • Does a good job stabbing with his inside arm and keeping his feet reactive to defender’s movements
  • Displays good grip strength when his punches land
  • Made up for length deficiencies by using a long inside arm to grab underneath the armpit over longer defenders (Jermaine Johnson II FLST) - one arm is longer than two
  • Mirrors easily, effortless mover
  • Excellent mental processing - takes great angles of attack
  • Solid overall run blocker
  • Has enough power to pin 4i-shades as the play side tackle
  • Angles on reach blocks combined with his athletic traits allow him to reach landmarks
  • Athletic ability and spatial understanding allows him to kick into space and locate defenders
  • Does a good job flipping his hips around defender’s outside shoulders while reaching
  • Does well in combo situations; good angles up to the second level
  • Played significant snaps at LT and OC, versatile

Want to check out more NFL Draft profiles by Nick Falato?

Click here to see those already posted.
Can Improve

  • Appears small on film
  • Length is average
  • Lower-half is thinner than the desired OL
  • Not overly powerful at the point of attack
  • Wish he was more mean
  • Anchoring ability in the NFL could be an issue

Summary

Overall, Zach Tom is a technically sound versatile offensive lineman who could play tackle and has ample experience at center. Coaches raved about his intelligence; his angles into contact, good functional athletic ability, and crafty attacking approach with how he employs his hands make him an excellent addition to an OL like the Giants. 

He’s not the biggest or the most powerful, but he frames his blocks so well and his grip strength is above average. I also appreciate how he times his punches and uses patience to his advantage. 

I like Tom, but I wish he was a little more powerful. He’s a great Day 3 option for the Giants, one who could initially be added as depth with a chance to start if he can prove his strength in the NFL.

GRADE: 6.24

draftgradechart

