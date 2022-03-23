2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OL Zach Tom, Wake Forest

Zach Tom is another intriguing prospect that could develop into a solid interior backup option.

Zach Tom, OL

Height: 6’4

Weight: 304 lbs.

Class: RS-Senior

School: Wake Forest

Arm length: 33 ¼”

Hand size: 10 ⅜”

A former three-star recruit out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he attended Catholic High School, Tom was the 150th prospect and the 56th ranked recruit in the 2017 class. He originally committed to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles before flipping to attend Wake Forest.

Notables

Tom was an accomplished starter for three seasons for the Demon Deacons. Was 2019, 2020, and 2021 ACC All-Academic member, while winning the 2021 Jim Tatum Award (given to the top senior student-athlete in the ACC). Phil Steele also had Tom as an All-American in 2021; he also finished first-team All-ACC in 2021.

Appeared in 48 games with 37 starts; played significant snaps at left tackle and center. In 2,967 career snaps (1,629 pass-blocking snaps), he only gave up four sacks and 37 pressures. Tom attended the NFL Scouting Combine; here are his numbers:

40-yard dash: 4.94

Vertical jump: 33”

Broad jump: 118”

3-Cone: 7.32

Short-shuttle: 4.47

10-yard-split: 1.70

Strengths

Very good athletic ability

Has quick feet, smooth pass-sets, and fluid hips

Plays balanced with a solid center of gravity

Good overall pass protector

An excellent technician with his hands

Crafty with his hands, very good finesse

Reactive hands, plays chess with defenders mid-rep

Isn’t overly aggressive with his punch - uses patience

Will bait contact and deceive defenders with hand movements to get them to punch prematurely

Does a good job stabbing with his inside arm and keeping his feet reactive to defender’s movements

Displays good grip strength when his punches land

Made up for length deficiencies by using a long inside arm to grab underneath the armpit over longer defenders (Jermaine Johnson II FLST) - one arm is longer than two

Mirrors easily, effortless mover

Excellent mental processing - takes great angles of attack

Solid overall run blocker

Has enough power to pin 4i-shades as the play side tackle

Angles on reach blocks combined with his athletic traits allow him to reach landmarks

Athletic ability and spatial understanding allows him to kick into space and locate defenders

Does a good job flipping his hips around defender’s outside shoulders while reaching

Does well in combo situations; good angles up to the second level

Played significant snaps at LT and OC, versatile

Can Improve

Appears small on film

Length is average

Lower-half is thinner than the desired OL

Not overly powerful at the point of attack

Wish he was more mean

Anchoring ability in the NFL could be an issue

Summary

Overall, Zach Tom is a technically sound versatile offensive lineman who could play tackle and has ample experience at center. Coaches raved about his intelligence; his angles into contact, good functional athletic ability, and crafty attacking approach with how he employs his hands make him an excellent addition to an OL like the Giants.

He’s not the biggest or the most powerful, but he frames his blocks so well and his grip strength is above average. I also appreciate how he times his punches and uses patience to his advantage.

I like Tom, but I wish he was a little more powerful. He’s a great Day 3 option for the Giants, one who could initially be added as depth with a chance to start if he can prove his strength in the NFL.

GRADE: 6.24

