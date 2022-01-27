2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OLB JoJo Domann, Nebraska
JoJo Domann, OLB
Height: 6’1
Weight: 230 lbs.
Class: SeniorSchool: Nebraska
A former three-star recruit out of Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he attended Pine Creek high school, Domann was a part of the 2016 recruiting class and was the second recruit in that class out of Colorado.
Domann was active in his true freshman year on special teams but had to redshirt in 2017 after suffering a knee injury in the spring; the injury required two surgeries.
Domann was a versatile player for the Nebraska defense throughout his career. He was a sixth-year senior for the Cornhuskers. He played safety and outside linebacker in 2018 before making the full-time switch to OLB in 2019.
He was having a terrific senior season through 10-games before he had season-ending surgery on his hand, specifically his middle finger. Domann is set to attend the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Notables
Domann was a quarterfinalist for the Lott IMPACT trophy which is awarded to a defensive player who excels with on-field play, maturity, performance, academics, community, and tenacity. Domann earned Second-Team All-American honors, Second-Team All-Big-10 honors, and was on the Nagurski Trophy watch list. Domann is a true scholar-athlete who will intrigue NFL teams.
JoJo Domann is something of a unicorn--an outside linebacker with defensive back-like qualities that can make him an asset in coverage.
Strengths
- Good athlete at LB
- Excellent body control/balance
- Fluid mover in space, good lateral movement skills, quick feet
- Very versatile, has time at safety, and routinely covered slot receivers at apex
- Has experience blitzing and at the EDGE position - a true athletic modern-day LB
- Sheds with lateral agility and quick hands
- Uses athletic traits and smarts to position himself well against the run
- Solid at reading blocking schemes and reacting
- Burst to close is very good, is not afraid to hit
- Excellent hips in coverage to play man
- Incredibly smart and adaptive defender
- A difficult read defender in Zone Reads/RPOs
- Reacts quickly and makes offenses pay
- Smart in zone coverage, understands routes and offensive concepts
- Former safety with DB skills on the backend
- Good ball skills with impressive interceptions
- PFF has him listed as a CB, where he grades 11th in the FBS in coverage
- Impressive competitive toughness
Weaknesses
- Length, he isn’t tall and doesn’t have a long tackle radius
- Isn’t a traditional stack & shed type of linebacker
- Better in space than he is in the box, taking on blocks
- Had multiple ACL surgeries
- Will be 25-years-old before the start of the season
Summary
Overall, Domann is a quick modern-day linebacker who can move, cover, and makes big-time impressive tackles that pop on the highlight reel. His defensive backs instincts help him in covering tight ends and slot receivers. He will be better suited for sub-package linebacking duties, where his athletic ability will shine, but I don’t believe he is entirely relegated to that role.
Yes, his ability to take on bigger blocks isn’t his strong suit, but he doesn’t get engulfed in tight quarters; he is frequently in position, isn’t fooled, and is one of the smarter linebackers in terms of eye discipline and reactive quickness. Domann will be a versatile piece for a defensive coordinator, and a good offseason (Senior Bowl/Combine) will help his already solid draft stock.
GRADE: 6.2
