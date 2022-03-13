2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OT Kellen Diesch, Arizona State
Kellen Diesch, OT
Height: 6’3
Weight: 300 lbs.
Class: RS Senior
School: Arizona State
A former four-star recruit out of Trophy Club, Texas, where he attended Byron Nelson High School, Diesch was a transfer from Texas A&M, where he played 12 games for the Aggies in 2019, mainly as the backup left tackle and on special teams. He only played in 133 snaps in three seasons in College Station, Texas.
Notables
Diesch transferred to Arizona State in 2020 and posted positive grades on Pro Football Focus. He only allowed 11 pressures and three sacks in two seasons (2020 was only four games). Those four positive games put him on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list - an award given to the top offensive player who displays on-field and off-field excellence.
According to PFF, Diesch was the sixth-ranked pass-blocking offensive tackle in the FBS and the tenth-ranked overall offensive tackle. Diesch accepted his East/West Shrine Game invite before heading to Indianapolis for the Combine. He was a second-team All-Pac 12 selection in 2021. I won’t be shocked if he receives a call up to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Strengths
- Pro-level size and athleticism
- A very athletic pass protector with good feet
- Can scoot when on the move, quick feet
- Ability to mirror and stay in front of defenders
- Smooth mover with excellent range
- Great agility to cover ground, good in space
- Plays balanced with good footwork, solid overall technique
- Does solid job establishing hands inside defender’s frame
- Anchor is solid
- Does well blocking down, generates good force, and churns his legs
- has hips to hinge/swivel to seal
- Uses good lateral movement skills to reach
Can Improve
- Better pass protector than run blocker
- Lean lower body
- Doesn’t always dictate rep, catches, and lets defenders into chest
- Allows defenders into frame, may lead to counter-specialist taking advantage
- Pad level rises through play
- Isn’t a mauler and is more finesse than power
- An NFL weight room may help him with his solid play strength
- Doesn’t have too many reps to his name
Summary
Overall, Kellen Diesch is going to interest NFL teams because of his ability to move in space, and his smooth pass setting skills. He uses good placement of hands and is disciplined with his hips/shoulders when mirroring and cruising up the arc.
He can get a bit stronger to help his ability as a run blocker, but he isn’t inept in that area. Diesch is an interesting player with limited snaps. I hope he gets the call up to the Reese’s Senior Bowl to showcase his abilities in front of some top recruits.
GRADE: 6.21
