2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: RB Brian Robinson, Jr, Alabama

With the Giants in need of a running back, Nick Falato looks at what Alabama's Brian Robinson can bring to an offense.

Brian Robinson Jr., RB

Height: 6’1
Weight: 226 lbs.
Class: RS-Senior
School: Alabama

A former four-star recruit out of Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Robinson was the eighth-ranked running back and the sixth Alabama prospect in the 2017 class. Robinson has a relatively clean bill of health; he dealt with bruised ribs and a pulled muscle in his leg in 2021. Robinson is a two-time College Football National Champion (2017 & 2020).

Notables

Mar 30, 2022; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Mike Sharilli from the Denver Broncos conducts a drill for Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) at Hank Crisp Indoor Facility.

Robinson played behind some of the top backs currently in the NFL while at Alabama; he waited his turn and was the impact starter in 2021. He won the Cotton Bowl Classic MVP for Alabama’s 27-6 win over Cincinnati. 

Robinson had 26 carries for 204 yards in that game. He finished his senior season with 271 carries for 1,343-yards and 14 touchdowns. He didn’t put the ball on the ground one time, and he averaged 3.29-yards after contact.

Robinson finished his five years at Alabama with 2,702 rushing yards (5.0 YPC) with 29 touchdowns. He wasn’t used much as a receiving threat other than his final year, where he had 35 catches on 38 targets for 296-yards and two touchdowns. Robinson was All-SEC first-team and earned a trip to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he had a solid week of practice.

Strengths

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama running back Brian Robinson (RB27) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
  • A physical, broad, RB with good size/thickness
  • Good footwork when pressing the LOS
  • Has solid one-cut to daylight ability
  • Light on his feet, is nimble for a bigger back
  • Feet are active and ready to change direction
  • Solid overall vision when reacting to what he sees
  • Smart RB who knows when to take available yardage and when to extemporize
  • Reads his blocks and has a solid jump-cut move to find space
  • Uses a good juke/jump-cut at second level to spoil pursuing defenders
  • Runs right through arm tackle attempts
  • Excellent contact balance - will make defenders look feeble when he does lower his shoulder with a full head of steam
  • Excellent play strength - trucking ability
  • Does excellent in passing protection; physically imposing, smart to locate
  • Good ball security, didn’t fumble during his senior season

Weaknesses/Can Improve

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jordan Battle (9) chases after Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) as he rushes the ball Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
  • Ran behind one of the best offensive lines in the nation
  • Was only a one-year starter
  • Is about to turn 23-years-old
  • Is more upright than desired
  • Explosiveness is only adequate
  • Not the best athlete at RB
  • Isn’t a home run hitter
  • Doesn’t have second-gear to his speed
  • His receiving ability won’t be dynamic in the NFL

Summary

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) runs against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) in the third quarter during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Overall, Brian Robinson Jr. is a physical upright runner who lacks elite athletic ability, but possesses the desired contact balance, footwork, and pass protection skills to be a solid NFL contributor.

I wish he was more of a threat as a receiver to really make him a three-down weapon, however. I also appreciate how he’s a bigger back with nimble feet. Robinson could be an excellent value if he finds himself on Day 3, which could happen.

GRADE: 6.28

