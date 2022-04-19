2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: RB Brian Robinson, Jr, Alabama
Brian Robinson Jr., RB
Height: 6’1
Weight: 226 lbs.
Class: RS-Senior
School: Alabama
A former four-star recruit out of Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Robinson was the eighth-ranked running back and the sixth Alabama prospect in the 2017 class. Robinson has a relatively clean bill of health; he dealt with bruised ribs and a pulled muscle in his leg in 2021. Robinson is a two-time College Football National Champion (2017 & 2020).
Notables
Robinson played behind some of the top backs currently in the NFL while at Alabama; he waited his turn and was the impact starter in 2021. He won the Cotton Bowl Classic MVP for Alabama’s 27-6 win over Cincinnati.
Robinson had 26 carries for 204 yards in that game. He finished his senior season with 271 carries for 1,343-yards and 14 touchdowns. He didn’t put the ball on the ground one time, and he averaged 3.29-yards after contact.
Robinson finished his five years at Alabama with 2,702 rushing yards (5.0 YPC) with 29 touchdowns. He wasn’t used much as a receiving threat other than his final year, where he had 35 catches on 38 targets for 296-yards and two touchdowns. Robinson was All-SEC first-team and earned a trip to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he had a solid week of practice.
Strengths
- A physical, broad, RB with good size/thickness
- Good footwork when pressing the LOS
- Has solid one-cut to daylight ability
- Light on his feet, is nimble for a bigger back
- Feet are active and ready to change direction
- Solid overall vision when reacting to what he sees
- Smart RB who knows when to take available yardage and when to extemporize
- Reads his blocks and has a solid jump-cut move to find space
- Uses a good juke/jump-cut at second level to spoil pursuing defenders
- Runs right through arm tackle attempts
- Excellent contact balance - will make defenders look feeble when he does lower his shoulder with a full head of steam
- Excellent play strength - trucking ability
- Does excellent in passing protection; physically imposing, smart to locate
- Good ball security, didn’t fumble during his senior season
Weaknesses/Can Improve
- Ran behind one of the best offensive lines in the nation
- Was only a one-year starter
- Is about to turn 23-years-old
- Is more upright than desired
- Explosiveness is only adequate
- Not the best athlete at RB
- Isn’t a home run hitter
- Doesn’t have second-gear to his speed
- His receiving ability won’t be dynamic in the NFL
Summary
Overall, Brian Robinson Jr. is a physical upright runner who lacks elite athletic ability, but possesses the desired contact balance, footwork, and pass protection skills to be a solid NFL contributor.
I wish he was more of a threat as a receiver to really make him a three-down weapon, however. I also appreciate how he’s a bigger back with nimble feet. Robinson could be an excellent value if he finds himself on Day 3, which could happen.
GRADE: 6.28
