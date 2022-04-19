2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: RB Brian Robinson, Jr, Alabama

Robinson played behind some of the top backs currently in the NFL while at Alabama; he waited his turn and was the impact starter in 2021. He won the Cotton Bowl Classic MVP for Alabama’s 27-6 win over Cincinnati.

Robinson had 26 carries for 204 yards in that game. He finished his senior season with 271 carries for 1,343-yards and 14 touchdowns. He didn’t put the ball on the ground one time, and he averaged 3.29-yards after contact.

Robinson finished his five years at Alabama with 2,702 rushing yards (5.0 YPC) with 29 touchdowns. He wasn’t used much as a receiving threat other than his final year, where he had 35 catches on 38 targets for 296-yards and two touchdowns. Robinson was All-SEC first-team and earned a trip to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he had a solid week of practice.