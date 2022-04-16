2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: RB Tyler Badie, Missouri

Badie was an SEC All-Freshman selection in 2018 after rushing for 437-yards on 89 attempts for two touchdowns with 12 catches for 130-yards and an average of 22-yards per kickoff return. He was a rotational player throughout college until 2021 when he rushed for 1,604-yards (6.0-YPC) with 330 yards on 54 catches with 18 total touchdowns (four receiving).

Badie ranked eighth in yards after contact in 2021. He earned PFF All-American honors (third team) and was an All-SEC player while also being an Academic All-American.

He finished his college career at Missouri with 2,740 rushing yards, 23 rushing touchdowns, 126 catches, 1,149 receiving yards, and 11 receiving touchdowns.

Despite his small frame, he only fumbled the football twice in college. Badie attended the Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he had a solid week. He then attended the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine: