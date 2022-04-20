2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: S Bryan Cook, Cincinnati
Bryan Cook, S
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 206 lbs.
Class: Senior
School: Cincinnati
Arm length: 31 ⅞”
Hand size: 8 ½”
Underrecruited out of High School after earning Honorable Mention Associated Press All-Southwest District honors at Mount Healthy High School in Ohio. Cook attended Howard University for his first two years before transferring to Cincinnati for 2020 & 2021; he had to sit out most of 2019 due to transfer regulations. Cook had offseason shoulder surgery that prevented him from attending the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the Combine.
Notables
At Howard, Cook recorded 93 tackles, five tackles for a loss, five interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 17 passes defended, and two forced fumbles. Cook had a great 2021 season where he recorded 78 tackles and 35 STOPs, with a catch percentage of 59%, two interceptions, and seven PBUs.
Cook displayed versatility with the Bearcats. He was entrusted to play MOFC single-high, nickel-overhang, and split-safety looks in a deep half. Cincinnati also aligned him in the box, allowing his physical presence to be felt in a more STAR type of role. Most of his plays were in single-high man coverage or MOFC cover-3.
Cook also played alongside the 2021 Jim Thorpe Award winner in Coby Bryant and the rarely targeted future top-10 selection Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. The Bearcats were one of the best teams in the nation.
He was a first-team All-AAC selection in 2021. Cook accepted his invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl but couldn’t attend because of the offseason shoulder surgery; the same went for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, but he did measure in at the event.
Strengths
- Good size and thickness for a safety
- A solid overall athlete with solid burst coming downhill - a better linear athlete than a fluid one (which is more of a detriment)
- Solid overall closing speed on a linear plane
- Good overall in run support; reliable safety in terms of executing run fit
- Solid overall pursuit to track ball carriers down
- Good overall tackler
- Knows his run responsibility and fills with aggressiveness and power
- Good overall play strength
- Brings physical presence to a secondary
- Does a good job anticipating the backside dig and delivery punishing blows on receivers over the middle of the field
- Reads backside routes well and plays with solid overall awareness
- Good in intermediate and short zones
- Times his hits up excellently and rarely takes penalties
- Plays disruptive through the catch point and jars the ball lose with clean hits near the football
- Solid overall ball skills, but more of a disrupter
- Dislodged football in a boundary Cover-2 honey hole through against Tulsa; Q4, 4:06, 2nd&12)
- Very tough player who can set a desired tone
- Versatile player who can execute many roles (may not want him single high too often at the next level due to sub-optimal range)
Weaknesses/Can Improve
- Some stiffness in his transitions
- Frustrating missed tackles when coming square in space (three times against TULANE)
- When square coming downhill, he could do a better job framing the tackle and driving his feet instead of leaving them; it only appeared to be an issue when the RB had space and Cook was forced to breakdown and stop his momentum
- Angles downhill can improve
- Solid overall athlete, but may lack the range/AA to consistently play single-high in the NFL
- Discipline on double-moves in the slot
- Notre Dame: Q4: 3:27
- Reactionary quickness is a step too slow when in space
- Notre Dame: Q3, 10:37
- Tulane: Q4, 3:39
- From off coverage w/ space
- Tulsa: Q4, 4:02 - 3rd& 17 for 20-yards
- Murray State: Q1, 4:24
- Only an adequate man coverage option; needs to restrict space more and play tighter
- Played with a packed secondary
Summary
Overall, Bryan Cook is a physical tone-setting safety that plays with great toughness, solid overall spatial awareness in zone, and brings a good level of versatility to play the deep half, the nickel overhang, and in the box as a STAR.
Cook is good in run support and functional as a safety; he’s not great in man coverage due to some tightness, and he’s a tick slow reacting to receiver’s route breaks, but he’s generally in a position to make plays on the football.
He’s a solid mid-round safety asset who is better in run support than against the pass, albeit he’s functional in both.
GRADE: 6.22
