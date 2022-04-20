2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: S Bryan Cook, Cincinnati

At Howard, Cook recorded 93 tackles, five tackles for a loss, five interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 17 passes defended, and two forced fumbles. Cook had a great 2021 season where he recorded 78 tackles and 35 STOPs, with a catch percentage of 59%, two interceptions, and seven PBUs.

Cook displayed versatility with the Bearcats. He was entrusted to play MOFC single-high, nickel-overhang, and split-safety looks in a deep half. Cincinnati also aligned him in the box, allowing his physical presence to be felt in a more STAR type of role. Most of his plays were in single-high man coverage or MOFC cover-3.

Cook also played alongside the 2021 Jim Thorpe Award winner in Coby Bryant and the rarely targeted future top-10 selection Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. The Bearcats were one of the best teams in the nation.

He was a first-team All-AAC selection in 2021. Cook accepted his invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl but couldn’t attend because of the offseason shoulder surgery; the same went for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, but he did measure in at the event.