2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

A former three-star recruit out of Fort Morgan High School in Fort Morgan, Colorado, McBride was the 67th tight end recruit and the seventh-ranked prospect in Colorado during the 2018 cycle. McBride almost left Colorado State in 2020.

He entered the transfer portal but decided to remain with the Rams. He produced well in high school but wasn’t as highly recruited as other productive tight ends. Received offers from Wyoming, Northern Colorado, Navy, Cal, Colorado, and Kansas State.

He was a standout baseball and basketball player in high school; he holds school records for points scored in basketball and home runs/RBIs in baseball.