2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

The Giants will likely be on the lookout for at least one more receiver, so what does Christian Watkins bring to the table?

Christian Watson, WR

Height: 6’4

Weight: 211 lbs.

Class: RS-Senior

School: North Dakota State

Christian Watson is a three-year starter at the FCS level who was a two-year FCS All-American -- a truly big fish playing in a small pond. Watson was barely recruited out of Plant High School in Tampa Bay, Florida. He was a two-star recruit during the 2017 recruiting cycle and hardly garnered interest from FBS teams.

Watson took his talents to NDSU and flourished with quarterbacks Easton Stick and Trey Lance while posting a 43-reception (62 targets), 801-yard, seven-touchdown season in 2021 with Quincy Patterson II at quarterback.

Watson finished his collegiate career with 104 catches for 2,140 yards and 14 touchdowns; he also averaged more than 20 yards per catch.

Watson played in an offense that was predicated on running the football. His excellent breakaway speed was used on several jet-sweeps and “touch” passes. Watson aligned outside 84.1 percent of the times in college with a 14.5 percent slot rate. Watson was the most impressive wide receiver at the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Strengths

Ideal frame - wide-shouldered, long limbed, a true presence

Large catch radius and big 10” hands

Excellent overall athletic ability

Surprising lower body flexibility for a 6’4 receiver

Excellent change of direction, lateral movement skills, and good deep speed/acceleration

Plays with very good body control and balance

Glides in space, looks smooth

Good release package off the line of scrimmage

Uses hands well against press

Can release off line and stack - has quickness/bend/nuance to do so

Good route runner who keeps CBs guessing

Has the hips to dip and explode on inside breaking routes

Has ideal size/frame for contested-catch situations

Is a receiving threat at all three levels of the field

Solid ability to track football

Will be a good red zone threat/target

Good overall spatial awareness near sideline

Was able to overpower smaller level of competition as a blocker

Great competitive toughness when blocking - took pride in his blocking ability

Needs to Improve

Suffers from concentration drops

16 total drops in college - not great

Had more drops than contested catches in college

For a player of his size and talent, he should have more production in tight window situations

Wish he was more consistent in traffic (windows get smaller at the next level)

Summary

Overall, Watson is a size/speed wide receiver who understands the nuances of route running, releasing off the line of scrimmage, and has the unique ability to bend for a player of his size. Watson has an incredible ceiling that will entice NFL teams, but he has to clean up his drop issues.

More drops than contested catches for a player of Watson’s skill-set at the FCS level is troubling. However, it was apparent that Watson belonged in the big pond after his Senior Bowl performance. If he can be a more consistent catcher of the football, then he could be a significant weapon for the team that selects him.

GRADE: 6.3

