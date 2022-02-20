2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky

Given Kadarius Toney's injuries and the likelihood of Sterling Shepard being a salary cap casualty, would the Giants look to invest in another slot receiver to shore up the depth?

Wan’Dale Robinson, WR

Height: 5’10

Weight: 185

Class: Junior

School: Kentucky

A former four-star recruit out of Western Hills High School in Frankfort, Kentucky, who transferred to Kentucky after the 2020 season, Robinson attended the University of Nebraska and was the top Kentuckian recruit during the 2019 cycle.

Robinson initially planned to attend Kentucky, but Nebraska head coach Scott Frost convinced him to flip his commitment and take his talents to Lincoln. Kentucky hired offensive coordinator Liam Coen, a former coach on the Los Angeles Rams staff, which is evident when watching the film.

This hire piqued the interest of Robinson; couple that with the idea of being closer to home, and Robinson felt it was time to take his talents elsewhere. He entered the transfer portal and was a star for the Kentucky offense in 2021.

Notables

Robinson had a productive career at Nebraska. In two seasons, he had 1,494-yards of total offense and seven touchdowns. Robinson was targeted 140 times during his junior year, catching 104 balls (74.3% catch rate) with an aDOT (average depth of target) of 12.9. He finished the season with 1,342-yards and seven touchdowns.

Robinson was used in many ways but was predominantly aligned in the slot. He was the deep threat off of play-action, ran many jet-sweep/touch passes in the backfield (Sean McVay type stuff), and was successful at all three levels of the field. He was a PFF second-team All-American and was first-team All-SEC, per Phil Steele and PFF.

ESPN’s Todd McShay recently compared him to former SEC star Deebo Samuel. I believe his skill-set is more akin to another SEC player in Kadarius Toney. I think Robinson may be a little bit more complete as a receiver (he still needs work, though). Still, Toney’s change of direction and ability to evade surpasses Robinson’s skills in that area, albeit Robinson is excellent there too.

Strengths

An electric athlete who is dynamic in space

Good deep speed and ability to separate over the top

Excellent change of direction skills and agility

Creates explosive plays downfield

Dynamic with the football in his hands; great ability to evade in short/confined spaces

Really quick feet, flexibility, and twitch that suggest possible growth with his release package

Solid release package as constructed

Shown plenty of wins at the LOS that ended in CBs stacked

Quick accelerator who creates separation athletically

Does a great job tracking the football in the air while not losing speed

Plays balanced and poised up until he has to extend for catches

Makes highlight-reel catches

Does a solid job using his hands to pluck the ball when it’s in front of him

Great body control with the football in the air

Slippery with the football in his hands - great COD

Good contact balance

Can be a factor in the offense’s rushing game

Competes as a blocker, was solid

Can Improve

Not very big or tall

Has a lean frame

Wish he had better deep speed - was tracked down a few times on film

Could still improve route running technique which would unlock another level of play for someone of Robinson’s attributes

Had a lot of designed touches that inflated catch percentage numbers

Doesn’t command catch point in tight areas, could be better as contested-catch receiver

Wouldn’t say catching is an issue, but he did have 7 drops in 2021, not the most consistent part of his game

Wish he high pointed the ball more to prevent DBs from making efforts to disrupt

More of a slot than a boundary receiver

Summary

Overall, Wan’Dale Robinson is an explosive slot option who can help in the run game as a ball carrier and as an extension of the run game on designed touches. Robinson also is a deep threat with good separation skills; he had a knack for getting behind defenses and creating explosive plays on deep passing concepts.

He was tracked down a few times after having a “lead,” he’s not the biggest, and he could be a bit better in contested catch situations, but he still has room to grow since his route running was more of a product of his unique athletic ability. Robinson is a high-upside wide receiver who can immediately add juice to an NFL wide receiver room.

GRADE: 6.3

