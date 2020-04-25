GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

At a Glance: CB Chris Williamson, Minnesota

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Falato

The Giants draft their second Golden Gopher in the 7th round in cornerback Chris Williamson and somewhere, P.J. Fleck is screaming "row the boat!" 

Williamson played in 38 games, starting ten while recording 96 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, nine passes defensed, and two interceptions. 

The 5-foot-11, 199-pound corner, who transferred out of Florida to Minnesota in 2017, was invited to the East-West Shrine game and had a solid week of practice in St. Petersburg, but was not invited to the combine, nor did he receive an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

In 2019, he played 444 of his 657 snaps in Rossi’s defense, according to Pro Football Focus. I saw a lot of his film in 2018, where he played a lot more wide corner, and he seemed like a marginal starter for the Golden Gophers. 

After his rocky collegiate start with the Gators, he was able to gain praise from his Golden Gophers coaches as a true leader, a development that he had to work to earn.

Williamson is from Atlanta, Georgia, where he attended Gainesville High School. He was a standout wide receiver in high school and recorded 76 receptions for 1,402 yards and 20 touchdowns. 

Wide receiver was his first love in high school. He was coached by Bruce Miller and Ray Buchanan, the latter a former NFL Pro-Bowler. 

Williamson fell in love with football at the age of six, and he felt such a strong connection to the game. According to Pro Football Network, Williamson’s dad wanted him to do more than just one thing, but Williamson couldn’t stop obsessing over the game that he loved so much. 

Williamson viewed football as a business, and although he loved playing receiver in high school, he felt it prudent to switch to cornerback due to his size. As a senior in high school, Williamson had 47 tackles and a pick.

Williamson was very excited when he chose Florida over Michigan. Still, during his first few weeks of camp in Gainesville, Florida, he suffered a hamstring injury, which held him off the field for four weeks. 

The injury limited his ability to lift and practice, and it lingered. Williamson ended up being buried on the depth chart with the Gators, which prompted his transfer from Florida to Minnesota. 

Williamson was hoping to prove his athletic ability at Minnesota’s pro day, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

He will look to compete for the nickel spot and as a special teamer with the Giants but may have an uphill climb to crack the Giants roster given the numbers at cornerback.  

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Giants | 2020 NFL Draft Day 2: Live Blog/Open Discussion Thread

Will it be center? Edge rusher? Something else? And what about the rest of the NFL? How will their picks shape the rest of the draft?

Patricia Traina

by

SI Draft Tracker

New York Giants | 2020 NFL Draft Day 3: Live Blog/Open Discussion Thread

Welcome to Day 3. What will the Giants have in store for their fans today? Follow along as we find out.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

New York Giants | 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog/Open Discussion Thread

What surprises do the Giants have in store for their fans this weekend? What about the rest of the NFL? Follow along as our team of writers -- Patricia Traina, Nick Falato and Jackson Thompson, keep you up to date with live reactions throughout the draft.

Patricia Traina

by

SI Draft Tracker

Giants Add Another Hog Molly in Oregon Guard Shane Lemieux

Offensive line picks continues to dominate the Giants draft.

Nick Falato

by

4thand17

Giants Add to Cornerback Crop by Selecting UCLA's Darnay Holmes in Round 4

The Giants have added cornerback Darnay Holmes out of UCLA to their still relatively young group that includes second-year men Julian Love, DeAndre Baker and Corey Ballentine; third-year man Sam Beal; and veteran James Bradberry.

Nick Falato

by

Cowboyup

Third-round Players The Giants Missed Out on Due to the Leonard Williams Trade

The Giants had a third round pick in the 2020 draft, but it wasn't their third-round pick. Instead they picked 99th overall while the New York Jets used the Giants' 68th overall as the payment for last season's infamous Leonard Williams trade.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Add Minnesota Cornerback Chris Williamson with Third of Four Seventh Round Picks

Williamson projects as a slot cornerback candidate.

Pat Ragazzo

South Carolina LB T.J. Brunson | At a Glance

Here is the low-down on the Giants' pick they acquired from the 2018 trade with the Saints for Eli Apple.

Pat Ragazzo

Giants Add Linebacker T.J. Brunson with Second of Four Seventh Round Picks

The Giants used the draft pick they acquired from the Saints two years ago for cornerback Eli Apple to add South Carolina linebacker T.J. Brunson.

Nick Falato

Penn State Linebacker Cam Brown: At a Glance

Let's get to know more about linebacker Cam Brown.

Mike Addvensky