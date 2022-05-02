Breaking Down Giants' Fifth-round Pick Micah McFadden's Game

The Giants got themselves some solid value in linebacker Micah McFadden, the first of their fifth-round draft picks. Coach Gene Clemons has the breakdown on his game.

It took the Giants longer than many thought it would in this draft to address some legitimate needs at safety and linebacker, but once they did find value in the positions, they addressed them on back-to-back selections.

To fill their hole at safety and now at linebacker went to Tampa, Florida. First, they added Iowa safety and Jesuit High School alum Dane Belton, and then they added Indiana linebacker and Plant High School alum Micah McFadden.

McFadden was one of our Day 3 "best available" selections for the Giants, and the team agreed. McFadden brings value as an inside linebacker that can tackle and blitz the passer up the middle.

Strengths

McFadden spent two years as a team captain for Indiana, which shows the type of leader he is. That is valuable at a position where you are usually called upon to relay messages from the sideline and get everyone lined up.

McFadden is only 6-foot-2 and checks in at around 240 pounds, but he plays bigger. McFadden is physically dense enough to strike and stop rushers in their tracks or take on blocks.

He does a great job diagnosing misdirection, screens, or gadget games. He reads blocks in the run game to close on a ball carrier like he was running the ball himself. He finds the daylight through the line of scrimmage, shoots gaps well, and makes plays in the backfield.

Needed Improvement

McFadden makes up for lack of speed against the run because of his plus instincts, but he can be exposed in pass coverage. He is a box linebacker who does his best work between the tackles, but he may struggle to stay on the field in obvious pass situations.

Backs who tend to bounce outside can outrun him to the edge. Although McFadden is built well, he is smaller. He might get swallowed up by the bigger offensive linemen of the NFL, similar to times he struggled in games against elite collegiate competition.

Immediate Impact for Giants

McFadden had 12.5 sacks in his final two seasons as the captain of that Hoosier defense. He had six his junior season and 6.5 his senior year. That is a level of consistency that the position needs to thrive. He has a knack for the second-level blitz.

He times it well, which helps him get to the quarterback. While he is not as good in coverage, his blitzing ability could get him on the field during passing downs or keep him on the field.

He will also have an immediate impact on special teams, where he can use his ability to sift through the trash and make plays.

Round 5, No. 146: LB Micah McFadden

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 240 pounds

College: Indiana

Class: Junior

Named the Florida Player of the Year with 211 tackles and 39 tackles for loss as a senior.

He played in all 12 games as a reserve true freshman campin 2018 (20 tackles) before

Earned honorable mention All-Big Ten Conference honors in 2019

Named a third-team AP All-American and first-team All-Big Ten pick in 2020, leading his squad with 58 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss with six sacks and two picks in eight games (seven starts).

The two-time team captain

Second-team all-conference selection in 2021, leading the Hoosiers with 77 tackles, 15.5 for loss with 6.5 sacks, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 12 starts

