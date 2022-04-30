Breaking Down Giants Second-round Pick WanDale Robinson

The Giants' selection of Kentucky receiver Wan'Dale Robinson isn't so surprising considering what he brings to the table.

After two trades down in the second round to collect extra picks, the Giants finally made a selection, although it was the front office's first curveballs of the draft.

Ankles are breaking, and ligaments are spraining all over the NFC East at the mere thought of tackling Kentucky's "Mr. Everything," a.k.a. receiver Wan'Dale Robinson.

Yes, the Giants could have drafted a starter at linebacker with Chad Muma and Nakobe Dean still on the board, or a cornerback, safety, or even a tight end, but with the uncertainty of Sterling Shepard's health and, despite their claims to the contrary, Kadarius Toney, the Giants decided to make sure they had another receiver on the roster that could break defenders down in a phone booth.

They accomplished that goal with their selection of Robinson, who averaged 12.8 yards per reception and 15.9-yard per rush this past season for the Wildcats. Let's take a closer look at his game.

Strengths

Robinson is extremely versatile because he is dangerous with the ball in his hands regardless of how you get him the ball. He's a home run hitter from out of the backfield, deep downfield, in the screen game, or on shallow routes. He plays even faster than his 4.4 40-yard dash time, and he can make cuts on a dime.

His acceleration is really good, which allows him to stop and start back up, leaving defenders in his wake. On top of his gadget-play skills, he is tough enough to take legitimate hits at his size and continue to show up play after play. He plays through contact in his route running, and he doesn't just fall when he is touched while running the ball. It's almost like nobody told him he was small.

"I've heard that my entire career, so it’s nothing new to me," Robinson said of questions about his size. "At the end of the day, just another obstacle you've got to overcome just with what people think. For myself, I don't think it's a challenge or anything."

Weakness/Can Improve

His size will always be a factor; that's why it is not a "needed improvement." There is the opportunity for him to get stronger and put on a little more mass under the watchful eye of an NFL strength program. That will only make his ability to perform better with the ball in his hands which is scary.

He also needs to clean up his route running. He can use his agility to be crisper in and out of his breaks which will keep defenders from trying to undercut his routes. It will also allow him to prep for passes in an NFL where the ball will get to him quicker than it did at Kentucky with sub-par quarterback play.

Immediate Impact for the Giants

If you think about how the Chiefs used Tyreke Hill, you could probably envision a similar role for Robinson in New York. Expect him to provide immediate dividends as a quick pass/ screen guy. You could also see him garner a couple of carries out the backfield and look to take the top off the defense from the slot.

His skill could also land him a position as a punt and kickoff returner. If Toney is still a Giant--and general manager Joe Schoen insisted multiple times during his press conference following the Robinson pick that he is not shopping last year's first-round pick--they would have the ability to put two playmakers on the field at once.

RIP to the ACLs of NFC East defenders.

Round 2, No. 43: Receiver Wan'Dale Robinson

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight:178 pounds

College: Kentucky

Class: Junior

2021 2nd team All-SEC

school-record 104 receptions for 1,334 yards

2022 Citrus Bowl MVP (10-170-17.0 receiving), which the Wildcats won over Iowa.

Honorable mention All-Big Ten Conference pick and Freshman All-American for the Huskers in 2019

Honorable mention all-Big Ten pick in 2020

Four-star recruit and Mr. Football in the state of Kentucky as a senior at Western Hills High School

