Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Breaking Down Giants Third-round Pick Joshua Ezeudu, OL

The Giants plucked a versatile offensive lineman in the third round to add to their replenishment efforts of depleted o-line depth. Coach Gene Clemons takes a look at Joshua Ezeudu's game to see what he brings to the table.

After taking two of the safest picks in the draft with their two first-round picks, the Giants began throwing fans for a loop with their Day 2 picks by selecting guys that probably weren't on most fans' wishlists or big boards.

After trading back in the second round twice (with the Jets and Falcons) to select receiver Wan’Dale Robinson out of Kentucky, New York kicked off its first of two third-round selections with North Carolina offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu.

Ezeudu is an interior offensive lineman who played significant snaps at left guard, left tackle, and right tackle, but he projects to guard in the NFL. The Giants needed to add more youth to their offensive line cache so that when most of the veterans they added in the off-season (signed to one-year contracts) move on, they have replacements ready to step in.

While many believed the Giants would go for a center on Day 2, Ezeudu represents the type of guard wanted in these NFL offenses despite being somewhat of a project. He has a lot of good qualities, and if he continues to progress, he has the opportunity to possibly earn a starting spot in the future.

Strengths

Ezeudu is a versatile lineman who has started at left tackle, right tackle, and guard for the Tar Heels. He projects as a guard (he may even cross-train some this year at center, for all we know), and he will immediately improve once he has settled into a permanent position.

He flashed good athleticism on film and can climb to the second level and block. His athleticism allows him to get around the corner as a puller and be a real weapon as a blocker in the screen and the quick games.

He has quick feet and great hips, allowing him to be a plus in pass protection. He identifies twists well and has enough athleticism to stall out double moves and students by defenders.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Cordale Flott at the LSU Pro Day. Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
Play
Draft

Breaking Down Giants Third-round Pick Cor'Dale Flott's Game

The Giants got themselves a cornerback on Day 2, but how ready is he to step in and contribute? Coach Gene Clemons offers his scouting report.

By Gene Clemons1 hour ago
1 hour ago
UK junior wide receiver Wan Dale Robinson at the UK media day.
Play
Draft

Breaking Down Giants Second-round Pick WanDale Robinson

The Giants' selection of Kentucky receiver Wan'Dale Robinson isn't so surprising considering what he brings to the table.

By Gene Clemons2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Oct 3, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Cordale Flott (25) tips a pass causing Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Chris Pierce (19) to drop it in the end zone during the second half at Vanderbilt Stadium.
Play
Draft

Giants Get LSU Cornerback Cor'Dale Flott with Second Pick in Third Round

Cornerback Cor'Dale Flott has some intersting tools with which to work, but he's missing one very important element to his game: bulk.

By Patricia Traina11 hours ago
11 hours ago

Needed Improvement

Ezeudu does not bring consistent power through his hips on run blocking, allowing defenders to dictate engagement terms at times. His hand placement needs work as they don’t always stay attached to defenders in run blocking, and they don’t always track defenders well in pass blocking.

He does not shock defenders with his hands to stuff a bull rush or a rusher working on his shoulder. That causes him to grab and hold at times, and that will turn into penalties in the NFL.

Again, consistency at one position will solve some of these issues. When he settles into the position he will primarily play, he will improve.

Immediate Impact for Giants

Although he is not a plug-and-play lineman, Ezeudu's versatility will make him valuable if someone gets banged up. He will provide excellent depth to a unit hoping to be better in the starting five and the reserves.

If he can absorb the playbook, his ability to fill in at both tackle and guard spots could earn him a place as the sixth or seventh man on this offensive line.

He could also be a tight end when they want to go with a jumbo package.

Round 3, No. 67: Guard Joshua Ezeudu

Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 308 pounds
College: North Carolina
Class: R-Junior

  • Started seven of 13 appearances as a redshirt freshman the next season (two at left tackle, five at left guard).
  • In 2020, started 10 games (three at right tackle, seven at left guard), received third-team All-ACC accolades from league coaches.
  • He was an honorable mention All-ACC pick in 2021, starting nine games at left guard and two at left tackle.
  • NFL Combine invite.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Cordale Flott at the LSU Pro Day. Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
Draft

Breaking Down Giants Third-round Pick Cor'Dale Flott's Game

By Gene Clemons1 hour ago
UK junior wide receiver Wan Dale Robinson at the UK media day.
Draft

Breaking Down Giants Second-round Pick WanDale Robinson

By Gene Clemons2 hours ago
Oct 3, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Cordale Flott (25) tips a pass causing Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Chris Pierce (19) to drop it in the end zone during the second half at Vanderbilt Stadium.
Draft

Giants Get LSU Cornerback Cor'Dale Flott with Second Pick in Third Round

By Patricia Traina11 hours ago
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu (OL14) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Draft

Giants Add O-line Prospect Josh Ezeudu with First Pick in Third Round

By Patricia Traina12 hours ago
UK junior wide receiver Wan Dale Robinson at the UK media day.
Draft

Giants Select Kentucky WR Wan'Dale Robinson in Second Round

By Patricia Traina14 hours ago
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detail view of the NFL Draft 2022 logo before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.
Draft

How to Watch Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft

By The Giants Maven News Desk16 hours ago
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.
Draft

Grading Round 1 Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

By Jason Bishop16 hours ago
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; American rock band Weezer performs following the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Draft

Potential Day 2 Draft Prospects to Watch for Giants

By Gene Clemons20 hours ago