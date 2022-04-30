Breaking Down Giants Third-round Pick Joshua Ezeudu, OL

The Giants plucked a versatile offensive lineman in the third round to add to their replenishment efforts of depleted o-line depth. Coach Gene Clemons takes a look at Joshua Ezeudu's game to see what he brings to the table.

After taking two of the safest picks in the draft with their two first-round picks, the Giants began throwing fans for a loop with their Day 2 picks by selecting guys that probably weren't on most fans' wishlists or big boards.

After trading back in the second round twice (with the Jets and Falcons) to select receiver Wan’Dale Robinson out of Kentucky, New York kicked off its first of two third-round selections with North Carolina offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu.

Ezeudu is an interior offensive lineman who played significant snaps at left guard, left tackle, and right tackle, but he projects to guard in the NFL. The Giants needed to add more youth to their offensive line cache so that when most of the veterans they added in the off-season (signed to one-year contracts) move on, they have replacements ready to step in.

While many believed the Giants would go for a center on Day 2, Ezeudu represents the type of guard wanted in these NFL offenses despite being somewhat of a project. He has a lot of good qualities, and if he continues to progress, he has the opportunity to possibly earn a starting spot in the future.

Strengths

Ezeudu is a versatile lineman who has started at left tackle, right tackle, and guard for the Tar Heels. He projects as a guard (he may even cross-train some this year at center, for all we know), and he will immediately improve once he has settled into a permanent position.

He flashed good athleticism on film and can climb to the second level and block. His athleticism allows him to get around the corner as a puller and be a real weapon as a blocker in the screen and the quick games.

He has quick feet and great hips, allowing him to be a plus in pass protection. He identifies twists well and has enough athleticism to stall out double moves and students by defenders.

Needed Improvement

Ezeudu does not bring consistent power through his hips on run blocking, allowing defenders to dictate engagement terms at times. His hand placement needs work as they don’t always stay attached to defenders in run blocking, and they don’t always track defenders well in pass blocking.

He does not shock defenders with his hands to stuff a bull rush or a rusher working on his shoulder. That causes him to grab and hold at times, and that will turn into penalties in the NFL.

Again, consistency at one position will solve some of these issues. When he settles into the position he will primarily play, he will improve.

Immediate Impact for Giants

Although he is not a plug-and-play lineman, Ezeudu's versatility will make him valuable if someone gets banged up. He will provide excellent depth to a unit hoping to be better in the starting five and the reserves.

If he can absorb the playbook, his ability to fill in at both tackle and guard spots could earn him a place as the sixth or seventh man on this offensive line.

He could also be a tight end when they want to go with a jumbo package.

Round 3, No. 67: Guard Joshua Ezeudu

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 308 pounds

College: North Carolina

Class: R-Junior

Started seven of 13 appearances as a redshirt freshman the next season (two at left tackle, five at left guard).

In 2020, started 10 games (three at right tackle, seven at left guard), received third-team All-ACC accolades from league coaches.

He was an honorable mention All-ACC pick in 2021, starting nine games at left guard and two at left tackle.

NFL Combine invite.

Join the Giants Country Community