Combine Wrap Up: Winners & Losers

The NFL combine is a wrap for this year and while the measurements and on-field performances are just a part of the overall evaluation picture

Combine Winners

LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Simmons set the combine on fire with his athletic performance. He's 6-foot 4" and 240 lbs, and he's receiver fast (4.39 40-yard dash).

His explosion is crazy (39" vertical jump and 11' broad jump). So what happens when a prospect that big and athletic has film equally as good? He goes early in the draft, as in the top 5 early.

Simmons may be the answer to the riddle of how you defend this wave of superior athletes at quarterback: Get a linebacker who is equally athletic.

The Giants may have been leaning offensive tackle with their first-round pick. Still, after watching Simmons, general manager Dave Gettleman has to be intrigued by this dynamic second level guy who could be the answer to the Giants woes in covering tight ends.

Simmons' versatility is probably even more impressive than his athleticism. He's been effective in coverage as a defensive break. He's physical at the point of attack, and he is a great pass rusher.

Simmons, who tells people he plays defense when asked what position he plays, does indeed play defense and plays it well. He would be a jewel in new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's defense. He's going to be tough for the Giants to pass on if the Giants stay at No. 4 and he's there.

OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

Wirfs was probably going to be a first-round pick, but the level of athleticism he displayed at the combine put him at a level where it is hard for teams to pass him up early.

At 6-foot 5, 320 pounds, Wirfs has the frame of a prototypical NFL left tackle. Combine that frame with 4.85 50-yard dash speed, a record-setting 36.5" vertical jump, and a 10'1" broad jump, and in many drafts, he would be considered as the top pick in the draft.

Many evaluators look at Wirfs as the fourth-best offensive tackle prospect in the draft, but his superior athleticism may move him up higher on a lot of draft boards.

For a team like the Giants who desperately need to upgrade that position, Wirfs could represent an opportunity for them to move back a few spots, recoup a pick or two that they lost in the Leonard Williams trade, and still draft a quality tackle that could help Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones.

DE Jabari Zuniga, Florida

One of the rare defensive ends in the draft, Zuniga took full advantage of Chase Young's choosing not to participate in the combine.

At 6-foot 3, 264 pounds, the former Gator has good size for an edge position. At the combine, he was able to show his strength, completing 29 reps on the bench press.

His 4.64 40-yard dash time was the second-fastest for a defensive lineman at the combine this year, and it was better than many outside linebackers.

His 33” vertical jump and 10’7” broad jump exhibited his explosion and are great indicators of his first step. His on-field drills were good, and he showed an ability to bend.

Zuniga comes from a defense where he was used in multiple ways, and that versatility could fit right in with these ever-evolving defenses.

The Giants need an edge rusher but probably won’t use the fourth pick on a pure pass rusher unless, by some strange circumstance, Chase Young fell to them.

That means they will be looking to address that position later in the draft, and Zuniga could be that guy, although that will most likely depend on what they do in free agency.

WR Denzel Mims, Baylor

As the Giants look to remake their offense, you will hear a familiar set of attributes, big, fast, and explosive. Mims checks all of those boxes; he’s big (6’3” and 207 lbs), he’s fast (4.38 40-yard dash), and he is explosive (38.5” vertical jump and 10’11” broad jump).

He also showed elite level agility as well with a 6.66 3-cone drill time. His production at Baylor made him one of the best receivers in a conference full of receiving talent and the target of many defensive gameplans.

Where Mims lands in the draft remains to be seen, there are so many high-level receiving prospects it may come down to what type of receiver teams are looking for. Mims seems to be in a similar mold to Dez Bryant,

A receiver who had a lot of success under now Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett so that would seem to be a great fit. If the Giants are looking to bolster their offense in the 2nd-4th round, you could see Mims's name called anywhere in there.

RB Cam Akers, Florida State

Akers showed why he was so dangerous in the ACC during his career at Florida State. The 5-foot 10" 217-pound junior flashed a great combination of size, speed, and athleticism at the combine.

His 4.47 40-yard dash time was one of the best among running backs. He jumped 35.5” in the vertical jump and 10’2” in the broad jump.

Many who have not followed Florida State closely were surprised by Akers's speed. He also performed well during the on-field drills. He was fluid while remaining powerful. He caught everything thrown his way and even mastered the “Duce Staley” drill. As a result, it wouldn't be unrealistic to think he raised his stock to somewhere between the second and fourth round of the draft.

If the Giants are indeed looking for someone to relieve Saquon Barkley, Akers could be an option for the team as they continue to add quality players.

Combine Losers

C Jake Hanson, Oregon

Hanson worked out with strength coaches because he wanted to go to the combine and prove he had power that many believed he lacked. He was able to finish 33 reps on the bench press at the combine.

The problem is that he only did one other testing drill, and it was the 40-yard dash, and that’s where he ran a disappointing time (5.5). In an NFL where speed and explosion rule the day, Hanson displayed no speed and no explosion (his 10-yard split, which is more important, was 1.95 seconds).

He came to the combine 11 pounds heavier than his playing weight. Compounding the poor showing is that he didn’t participate in any postseason evaluation bowl, so this is the only thing postseason that scouts have to use until Oregon’s pro day.

DE AJ Epenesa, Iowa

Epenesa has good game film and based on that, many believed he would have a good combine. As one of only a handful of true defensive ends invited to the combine, the stage was set for him to have a performance that would elevate him into a must-have Day 1 prospect.

Instead, his combine performance left a lot of questions about his athleticism. At 6-foot 5” and 275 pounds, the former Hawkeye has ideal size to be a legitimate 4-3 or 3-4 defensive end.

However, his 5.04 40-yard dash time and his 7.34 3-cone drill time left a lot of evaluators scratching their heads and wondering if he had the athleticism to overwhelm offensive tackles in the NFL.

Epenesa’s greatest value is as a versatile end that could be anything from a 9-tech to a 4i. His performance makes him feel more like a 3-4 end, and that makes him much less valuable.

Offensive gaps and defensive positions (techniques).

Diagram by Patricia Traina, GiantsCountry.com

TE Mitchell Wilcox, USF

The 6-foot 3” former Bull started his combine experience negatively when he measured two inches shorter than expected.

After not participating in the bench press, Wilcox entered the field testing, hoping to flash athleticism and underwhelmed. His 4.88 40-yard dash time was disappointing.

Both of his explosion tests were sub-par. He jumped 31” in the vertical jump and 9’4” in the broad jump. Adding injury to insult, Wilcox was hit in the head with a ball during his on-field drills.

Wilcox was looked at as a pass-catching tight end, but with questionable numbers, it will be interesting to see how teams perceive him since he doesn’t have a lot of production to lean on.

CB Stanford Samuels, Florida State

Samuels has the length that teams are looking for in the NFL. He has the pedigree being the son of a former pro. But unfortunately, Samuels did not display the elite athletic ability that teams covet.

Samuels measured 6’1” and 187 lbs at the combine. That’s a slight frame for someone preparing to challenge grown men. The slight build shouldn't bother teams much because he could build his body up, but what did bother them was his 40-yard dash time.

In a combine where so many were running sub-4.5 times, Samuels ran a 4.65. That is a number that nobody could get out of their head. It overshadowed a decent performance during on-field drills and will undoubtedly drop him in the draft.