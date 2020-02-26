GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Draft Prospect Preview | CB CJ Henderson,  Florida

Ahmed Shifa

CJ HENDERSON 

Height: 6-foot 1
Weight: 202 lbs
Grade: Junior
School: Florida

The Giants could use an injection of talented new blood to their secondary. They have some promising young pieces, including Deandre Baker and Jabrill Peppers. Yet they are missing a versatile physical enforcer, and that’s where CJ Henderson comes in.

Henderson, a native of Florida, and a four-star prospect out of high school, initially considered the University of Miami, ultimately committing to the University of Florida.

From the moment he arrived, his game just spoke for itself. He has an uncanny level of intensity and tenacity with his play on the field. In just his freshman year, he made UF history, becoming the first player to begin his career with interceptions returned for a touchdown in consecutive games.

Off the field, he’s quiet and reserved; he gives the ball to the referee instead of celebrating. Yet his film shows a player who, on the field, plays with intensity and ferocity. He tended to contest most balls thrown his way, with an impressive 11 passes defended in 2019.

At 6-foot 1, Henderson has great length and range, being able to line up all over the field. His vine-like arms help him blanket the opponent’s best receiver and annihilate normal throwing windows.

The knock against Henderson is his tackling, as there were moments on tape where he shied away from contact. If he can become more consistent with his tackling at the next level, there is sure to be a role for him.

Why He’s a Fit

Dave Gettleman won’t be able to fix this defense with one pick, but he can (and probably will) get the process started.

New defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will benefit from adding new pieces to his defense. This especially goes for the secondary, as his scheme usually has some combination of five defensive backs on the field.

It's not known if the Giants still envision a starting duo of DeAndre Baker and Sam Beal at cornerback. Still, depending on the roles the coaches see for Corey Ballentine and Julian Love, adding another cornerback to the mix wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing on a defense that couldn't stop the pass last season.  

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Draft Prospect Profile | RB Eno Benjamin, Arizona State

Will the Giants stick with Wayne Gallman as the No. 2 running back behind Saquon Barkley or might they look toward a youngster like Eno Benjamin for the role?

Patricia Traina

Perspectives on the Giants Combine Press Conferences

It might not have initially sounded like it, but Joe Judge and Dave Gettleman not only have a clear vision of how to fix this Giants team, they're both on the same page.

Patricia Traina

Draft Prospect Profile | CB Grayland Arnold, Baylor

The Giants could use another cornerback or two. Could Grayland Arnold of Baylor be one of those guys?

Pat Ragazzo

Draft Prospect Profile | G Damien Lewis, LSU

The Giants could use some depth on the offensive line

Pat Ragazzo

Joe Judge Refuses to Endorse Daniel Jones as the Giants Starter

The Giants' new head coach insists that everyone will have a clean slate when they report for the off-season program on April 6. But is his coyness part of a bigger plan?

Patricia Traina

by

bigdaddystyle

Giants Are "Open for Business" Regarding No. 4 Overall Draft Pick

Will this finally be the first time in Gettleman's seven-year career as an NFL general manager that he trades down in the draft?

Patricia Traina

Draft Prospect Profile | Edge Josh Uche, Michigan

A team can never have too many pass rushers, and Michigan's Josh Uche is an underrated but good one.

Nick Falato

Draft Prospect Profile | WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

It's a deep, deep class of wide receivers, so let's take a look at some of the other prospects who ordinarily would be ranked higher but because of the depth of the class could be Day 2 or Day 3 steals.

Nick Falato

New York Giants 2020 Combine Preview

Year 3 of Giants general manager Dave Gettleman's roster rebuild will be the most critical one to date if new head coach Joe Judge is to successfully launch his tenure.

Patricia Traina

by

BobinFl

Report: Giants Adding Amos Jones to Coaching Staff

Jones will serve as a game management capacity.

Patricia Traina