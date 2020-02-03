GiantsCountry
Draft Prospect Preview | Edge K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU

Ahmed Shifa

Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 250 lbs
Grade: Junior
School: LSU

There might be nothing that can stop LSU edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson from wreaking havoc.

Chaisson, a Houston native, is a pass-rushing specialist who, during his junior season in high school, posted 15.5 sacks as the North Shore High Senior High Mustangs won the state championship. 

Chaisson's high school performance was good enough to earn him five-star recruit status from ESPN, 247 Sports, and others and led to offers from several major programs such as Florida and Texas.

Chaisson chose LSU to hone his craft, but in 2018, disaster struck when he tore his ACL early in the year. Never losing sight of his goal, Chaisson found a way to expedite his recovery and came back in 2019 stronger, faster, and better than ever, recording 60 tackles and 6.5 sacks in LSU's National Championship season.

Chaisson is more than just a pass rusher, though. He showed promise development as a run defender, contributing to a defense that allowed only 120.8 rushing yards per game, 21st in all of college football.

Many analysts believe that Chaisson has some of the best physical tools in the entire draft class, although those attributes haven't always consistently been on display. Chaisson can line up with his hand in the dirt or standing up and doesn't miss a beat at either spot.

He has strong hands and can [prevent blockers from latching on to him and driving him out of harm's way. He also has a quick first step that can catch an opponent off-guard, and his motor never stops.

Played in 26 games with 17 starts in his three years with the Tigers, capping his career with 92 tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks en route to first-team All-SEC in 2019.

A three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, Chaisson's three-year totals at LSU--92 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for a loss, and 9.5 sacks-- might not look very impressive compared to the other edge rushers in this draft class. Still, Chaisson is a pesky defender who forces the opposition to account for him, which often opens things up for others to make plays. 

Why He’s a Fit

The Giants need defenders who can threaten the pocket, hold their contain and stuff the opposing running game. Far too often, the Giants defenses of past years have been gouged, the pass rush never getting off the ground, and the defense proving itself unable to stop people. 

Last year was no exception. The Giants defense finished 19th in rushing yards per game (105.3) and was 22nd in sacks with just 36. Chaisson by himself isn't necessarily a game-changer like a Chase Young is projected to be. Still, Chaisson is a disrupter who does enough things to open other opportunities for his teammates.  

