GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Draft Prospect Preview | LB Shaun Bradley, Temple

Pat Ragazzo

Shaun Bradley
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 230 pounds
Class: Senior
School: Temple

The Owls initially recruited linebacker Shaun Bradley in 2015. Bradley finished a productive high school career in which he was a standout running back at Rancocas Valley High School in Mount Holly, New Jersey, where he ran for nearly 1,500 yards and 22 touchdowns during his senior season.

Despite dominating at the high school level, Bradley did not play college football during what would have been his freshman season. Instead, he participated in Temple’s summer training camp program before taking classes at Rowan College in the fall.

The following year, Bradley found himself at Temple but was injured during spring practice, which caused him to miss the first two games of the season. When he returned, he mostly contributed on special teams while seeing some snaps on defense as a freshman.

In 2017, Bradley finally got his chance to make a more significant impact when he took over the starting linebacker for the Owls. He wound up leading the team with 85 tackles that year while also recording ten tackles for a loss.

In 2018, Bradley's skills improved, and he was given the prestigious team honor of a single-digit jersey number, which Temple gives to the nine toughest players on the team. 

In return, Bradley rewarded his team by recording the second-most tackles (78) while also coming up with two big interceptions, including the game-sealer in overtime against Cincinnati.

In his final collegiate season, Bradley, a team captain, set a career-high mark with 86 tackles, while landing a spot on the watch lists for both the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, awarded to the nation's best college football defender and the Chuck Bednarik Award, given to the nation’s top linebacker.

While Bradley is considered undersized, he has more than adequate speed to cover running backs and tight ends. A smart, instinctive player, he uses his quickness to flash into the backfield to make plays behind the line of scrimmage.

Some scouting reports have described Bradley as a player who can flow sideline-to-sideline, given his speed and athleticism. Interestingly, some of those same reports believe that he's a fit for a hybrid linebacker/safety or as a “money backer.” 

Why He's a Fit

Despite being undersized, Bradley still projects as an every-down linebacker due to his ability to tackle, cover, and flow to the football. He has drawn some comparisons to Vikings first-team All-Pro linebacker Mychal Kendricks, who is an inch shorter at 6-foot, and who is of similar weight at 232 pounds.

Bradley is a potential sleeper in the upcoming draft and could wind up as a steal for a team in the mid-rounds. If the Giants pass up on Isaiah Simmons with the fourth pick, Bradley would be an intriguing option for their third-round compensatory selection.

The Giants were known for having a strong linebacking corps in the 1980s and 1990s when they won their first two Super Bowl titles. In an off-season where they must upgrade their defense, they should look to stabilize the linebacking corps. 

Bradley would be a more than solid addition for general manager Dave Gettleman, who has a history of being able to find gems in the mid-to-late rounds of the draft. 

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Roster Rebuilding Season: Offensive Line

The Giants offensive line wasn't quite as bad as statistics might suggest, but at the same time, the unit needs another round of fresh faces added at certain spots.

Patricia Traina

by

Yankees7794

Lawrence Taylor: The Game Changer

Is there any question that linebacker Lawrence Taylor is one of the greatest players in Giants--no make that NFL history?

Pat Ragazzo

by

bigdaddystyle

Draft Prospect Profile | DB Damon Arnette, Ohio State

The Giants likely won't get a chance at picking cornerback Jeff Okudah, but if they want a versatile defensive back, his teammate Damon Arnette might be worth a look.

Pat Ragazzo

Friday Fan Mailbag | The Coaching Staff, Free Agency and More

It's time for another reader mailbag.

Patricia Traina

Draft Prospect Profile | C Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

If the Giants are looking to upgrade at center with a young prospect, Tyler Biadasz could be worth a look.

Pat Ragazzo

Why the Giants Should Use the Transition Tag on Leonard Williams

Leonard Williams s going to get paid, but any talk about $15 million per year--which happens to be about what the franchise tag is worth by the way, seems to be unlikely to materialize.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

Draft Prospect Preview | S Shyheim Carter, Alabama

The Giants need a slot cornerback, and that just so happens to be a role that, despite limited opportunity, Alabama safety Shyheim Carter has played very well.

Patricia Traina

Film Analysis | How Lorenzo Carter Has Been Misused in the Giants Defense

Why didn't second-year linebacker Lorenzo Carter take the jump forward people were expecting? Let's look at the tape and try to figure it out.

Gene Clemons

Draft Prospect Preview | OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

The Giants need help at offensive tackle. Badly. Can Louisville's Mekhi Becton provide that help?

Pat Ragazzo

Throwback Thursday: How Victor Cruz Honored His Abuela

Victor Cruz's signature Salsa touchdown celebration was inspired by his late grandmother.

Ahmed Shifa