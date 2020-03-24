Draft Prospect Profile | CB Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern cornerback Kindle Vildor may be one of the most intriguing prospects in the draft.

While he is not the most well-known in his class, he is one of the more athletically gifted and polished playmakers at the cornerback position, which makes him a potential steal for any team’s secondary.

“I’d describe myself as an overall polished cornerback that can play a variety of techniques and coverages,” said Vildor.

Not only does he have vast experience playing different coverages, but he also possesses great closing speed, which allowed him to intercept nine passes and bat down 25 in 39 career games at Georgia Southern.

His combine numbers alone will push him up draft boards, making him a potential sleeper after running a 4.44 in the 40-yard dash and putting up 22 reps on the bench press. This impressive showing earned the 5-foot 11, 190-pound Vildor the fifth-best athleticism score (92) for cornerbacks at the combine.

Vildor’s best season came during his junior campaign in 2018, where he earned the honor of First-Team All-Conference by picking off four passes, and batting down 12, while also making 42 tackles with 4.5 for a loss.

His final collegiate season was more than solid despite dealing with an ankle injury. In 11 games last year, Vildor had 27 tackles, two interceptions, and six pass bat downs. He also recorded an interception in the Senior Bowl this past January.

According to The Draft Network, Vildor never shies away from top competition and proved this in 2019 when facing LSU and Minnesota. He’s a leader and shows great ball tracking skills by consistently turning his head around in time when the ball is thrown in his direction.

The only knock on Vildor according to scouts is that he can sometimes be over-aggressive when trying to make plays, which leads to mistakes and inconsistencies in his technique.

Overall, he is a very skilled defensive back who could develop into a top corner due to his skill set, athleticism, and fearlessness.

Why He's a Fit

Despite having agreed to terms with veteran cornerback James Bradberry in free agency, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman will certainly look to add to the team’s secondary during the draft.

Although they have various other holes to fill, Vildor is a very realistic mid-round option.

“I’d be more than happy to play for such a great and historical program,” said Vildor when asked if he could envision himself in a Giants uniform.

Not only would Vildor welcome the opportunity to play for the Giants, but his makeup and attitude seemingly match the philosophy of new head coach Joe Judge, who wants tough players, who will rise to the occasion against challenge and adversity.

Walter Football projects Vildor as a Day 3 pick whose stock could land anywhere in Rounds 5-7. He would fit right in a young Giants secondary where he'd likely have a limited role to start with potential to contribute on nickel and dime packages and on special teams.