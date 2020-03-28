Draft Prospect Profile | OT Jack Driscoll, Auburn

Jack Driscoll

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 306 pounds

Class: R-Senior

School: Auburn

If the Giants ultimately decide to draft Clemson’s versatile linebacker Isaiah Simmons at No. 4, and like one of the center prospects in Round 2, Auburn right tackle Jack Driscoll could make for a solid fall-back option who could be available on Day 3.

Driscoll had an impressive combine in February in which he showed off his speed by running a 5.02 40-yard dash. That was quite impressive for a man of his size and stature.

His strength was also on full display as he put up 23 reps of 225-pounds on the bench.

Driscoll was a steady zone blocker at Auburn, showing composed ability to get into the next level to put his hat on a defender. According to his NFL combine overview, Driscoll has range in pass protection and as a run blocker.

However, Driscoll could benefit from some additional bulk, as NFL.com Lance Zierlein, in his scouting report of Driscoll, described the prospect as a “system run blocker,” who won’t be able to contribute much in double team blocks.

The other knock against Driscoll is his short wingspan (33 inches), though to be fair, that's only an inch shorter than Iowa’s first-round tackle candidate Tristan Wirfs and 3/8 of an inch shorter than Boise State’s tackle prospect Ezra Cleveland.

Driscoll’s arm length has scouts projecting him as a guard with the potential to develop into a tackle, but his athleticism and ability to pull should make him an initial swing tackle/guard option in the NFL.

Why He's a Fit

The Giants just signed veteran stopgap swing tackle/guard Cameron Fleming to join left tackle Nate Solder and Nick Gates, who can play both the tackle and guard positions.

Gates, a college left tackle, was also knocked for his lack of length and power when he entered the 2018 draft. Gates' 32-inch wingspan is an inch shorter than Driscoll’s, and he ran a 5.46 40-yard dash, which was much slower than Driscoll’s.

While it took Gates over a year to get onto the field in regular-season action, he proved to be solid whenever his name was called, whether it was at the guard or tackle position, though Gates' skillset best projects at guard.

Still, depending on how the new coaching staff sees things, a player like Driscoll could make for a nice developmental project behind the veterans already on the roster.

Driscoll is a durable player starting every game at right tackle for Auburn from 2018-19. He is also battled-tested given he regularly went up against some of the draft’s top edge rusher prospects from the SEC.

While Driscoll isn’t the sexiest pick given the group of talented tackle prospects primed to be selected in the first round, he is a reliable option who could surprise scouts if he packs on muscle mass and develops under proper coaching in the NFL.