Draft Prospect Profile | OT Matt Peart, UConn

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Ragazzo

Matt Peart
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 318 pounds
Class: R-Senior
School: Connecticut

UConn right tackle Matt Peart is a kid from the Bronx, whose been “wowing” scouts with his size, strength, speed, and athleticism.

Peart’s unique skills were on full display at the combine last month as the 6”7" 318-pound tackle ran an astounding 5.06 40-yard dash. He also put up 26 reps on the bench press.

Despite playing guard until his senior year, Peart started every game at right tackle last season for the Huskies. He also participated in the Senior Bowl, where scouts reportedly came away very impressed with his skillset.

According to Walter Football, Peart’s performance in the Senior Bowl solidified his projection as a future starter in the NFL.

Peart’s tremendous size and athleticism are complemented by his quickness and foot speed, which has him touted at a potential third-round steal.

A trait that’s often looked at by scouts when evaluating offensive tackles is their wingspan. Peart’s is way above average measuring at 36 5/8”, which is longer than any of the top four tackle prospects (Tristan Wirfs, Mehki Becton, Andrew Thomas, and Jedrick Wills).

As The Draft Network noted, another strength in Peart’s game is his natural athleticism when blocking in space, where he thrives at the second level of defenders. With excellent mobility, he certainly has an upside that can be further developed with the right coaching.

Lucky for Peart, Marc Colombo coached the Cowboys, one of the top offensive line units in the league. Now he brings his talents over to the Giants, and if the team selects Peart, it could pay dividends for both sides.

Why He's a Fit

Peart has the reputation of being a tough and scrappy individual on the field, which is something new head coach Joe Judge has said he wants to have on his team.  

With a tackle trio of Nate Solder, Cam Fleming, and Nick Gates, Peart may not start right away. But this will likely benefit the youngster whose physical traits could deem more valuable if he develops consistent hand technique and a more robust football IQ at the pro level.

It’s typically unlikely that a college guard is moved to tackle because coaches and scouts see him as a “true edge defender.” This means there is something special that experts see in Peart, which could make him a solid long-term addition to any team’s offensive line in the pros.

