Draft Prospect Profile | WR KJ Hamler, Penn State

Ahmed Shifa

KJ Hamler, Wide Receiver

Height: 5 foot 9
Weight: 176 lbs
Grade: Sophomore
School: Penn State

In a historically deep wide receiver class, KJ Hamler could be the blazing speedster that the Giants might feel good about scooping up on Day 2 of the NFL draft.

In fact, according to Penn State strength and conditioning coach Dwight Galt, Hamler ran a 40-yard time that would have made him the fifth-fastest at the 2018 combine. Galt, in speaking with 247sports' Mark Brennan, said that Hamler’s pro shuttle time, which typically showcases a player’s quickness and long speed, was impressive.

KJ, just by his film, shows his speed. He came in, he ran a 4.39 as a true freshman coming off of ACL surgery coming out of IMG [Academy]. We got it to a 4.27. So I've told the pro scouts for months that I would expect him to run a 4.30 to a high 4.2 at worst...then KJ has other good measurables...pro shuttle, he has a high 4.2 his first two times. It was harder for him to kind of plant and bend and twist with his surgically repaired knee. And then the last two times he's gone he ran a 4.15 and then a 4.11 [last] summer.

In terms of raw explosiveness, deep-ball tracking, and versatility as a blocker, Hamler's film shows a complete football player. His acceleration, his hands, and his ability to trick defenders on different routes allow him to either create a cushion or blow by a defense.

With his impressive 17 yards-per-catch average, in addition to 1,745 scrimmage yards and 1,258 return yards, Hamler often single-handedly forced defenses to line up their defensive backs twelve yards deep and account for his electric speed.

The main concern regarding Hamler would be that he lacks physicality, so he’s not a player you want to send into the middle of the field. With that said, he will almost always be the fastest player on any field he steps on, and he could lay claim as the best receiver in his class.

It’s way too early to say he’s Tyreek Hill or Brandin Cooks, yet those are players he is reminiscent of, in terms of build, hands, and the extra gear to make plays very few receivers can make.

Why He’s a Fit

Do the Giants have a player who can stretch defenses or at least cause linebackers and safeties to back off? Not at the moment. Players like Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate, and Darius Slayton are trustworthy in their own right, but none of them have yet to show that they can strike fear in a defense.

Enter Hamler. He’s a projected solid fit anywhere, and once he got into the lineup, he’d immediately help the offense. If he makes it to Day 3, he’ll be a draft-day steal. Let’s hope the Giants, who need speed on offense, don't wait that long if Hamler is their guy. 

