Draft Prospect Profile | WR Michael Pittman, USC

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Ahmed Shifa

Michael Pittman Jr, WR

Height: 6 foot-4
Weight: 219lbs
Grade: Senior
School: USC

Michael Pittman might be an appealing prospect for the Giants if they’re looking to add a possession wide receiver with alpha-like qualities.

Pittman, a Southern California native, first showed intriguing promise as a high school senior when he caught 81 passes for 1,990 yards and 24 touchdowns, including 16 passes for 354 yards and five touchdowns in his final game.

As a four-star recruit, he had options of where to go for school, including Oregon and UCLA. Ultimately, he committed to USC, and by his senior year, he was garnering attention from NFL scouts.

As a senior, Pittman caught 95 receptions for 1,222 yards and 11 touchdowns en route to first-team All-Pac-12 and second-team All-American Honors.

So what makes him stand out? For starters, he’s got strong hands, extending them beyond his body to make contested catches. 

He’s big and knows how to use his size to shield defenders from working back to the ball. He tends to win in the vertical third of routes: the nine-ball, the deep comeback, and the quick out, where his size and strength best stand out.

Separation is never going to be Pittman’s calling card, and he’s not a speed type of receiver. He has to win a certain kind of way, relying more on his high point ability and hands and body control that help him make plays in the red zone.

Why He’s a Fit

The Giants hit big in last year’s fifth-round with rookie Darius Slayton, and they could very well try again in this upcoming draft.

The Giants’ receiving unit performed surprisingly well in 2019, despite players missing some time. Yet there remains a need for improvement on the outside, where the Giants ranked 23rd in receiving grade and 27th in expected points added per target.

Pittman could potentially come right in and fill that role right away, and be a solid pick for the Giants in they choose to use a Day 2 pick on him. At 6-foot 4, Pittman owns a large catch radius and has great hands, only dropping five of his 176 catchable targets in his career at USC. He also has an elite, well-refined route running repertoire.

Although the combine seemed ages ago, Pittman was one of the top performers in his position group, recording a 4.52 40-yard, 4.14 20-yard shuttle, and 3.96 three-cone. Obviously, NFL stardom shouldn't be based on combine results alone, but certainly Pittman has enough solid tape to warrant serious consideration for depth. 

