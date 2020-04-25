Giants Add Another Hog Molly in Oregon Guard Shane Lemieux

In case there was any doubt about Giants general manager Dave Gettleman's vow to fix the offensive line, he continued to reaffirm that pledge by adding a third offensive lineman via the draft in the form of Oregon's Shane Lemieux.

In the 6-foot-4, 316-pound Lemieux, the Giants are getting a player who started 52 consecutive games at left guard, playing 3,611 snaps over his career and over 900 last season. The two-time All-American (2018 and 2019) was also a second-team honoree by the AP and Sporting News last season.

Lemieux, a native of Yakima Washington, is something of an athletic anomaly in that despite his hometown being better known for producing baseball players, Lemieux became the first student-athlete from West Valley High School to be recruited to play FBS football.

He was named to the Sports Illustrated All-America first team. He rated as the No. 3 guard in the Pac-12 and No. 23 nationally by PFF with a grade of 75.3, and finished third among Pac-12 guards with a 75.1 run-blocking grade.

Lemieux delivered 51 pancake blocks, second on the team, and didn't allow a pressure, hurry or hit against his quarterback over a three-game stretch during his senior season, finishing with having allowed just one sack and three hits on the QB in 497 pass-block snaps.

In the run game, Lemieux is a mauler. He helped contribute to the Ducks finishing ninth nationally with 5.48 yards per carry in the fourth quarter and 14th in the second half (5.32).

Gettleman has shown a propensity to bring in players who are captains, that have good character and have a ton of starting experience. He always looks for work, though, and I love that about him.

Lemieux isn’t the best athlete, and he’s somewhat stiff, but he packs a powerful punch and can move players in the run game.

I love his heavy hands and how he frames his blocks; utilizes good positioning and power at the point of attack to win in both phases of the offense.

I really wanted the Giants to add an interior offensive lineman that can move bodies in the rushing attack. The big question has to be asked, can Lemieux play center? Only played left guard at the collegiate level, but we will see if a transition is feasible.

Ducks tight end Jacob Breeland stated that Lemieux was by far the toughest player on the team, which is evident when you see him. He’s tenacious, violent, and wants to run through defenders.

He has only been playing offensive line since his sophomore year at West Valley High School in Yakima, Washington, so there may be room for more growth as a player. His athletic limitations may cap his upside, but he’s good in a phone booth and possesses enough athletic ability to pull in space.

This is another safe selection by the Dave Gettleman regime. Under Jerry Reese, the Giants had players that did not mesh well into the locker room. Gettleman made it a point to rid the team of those types of players and implement a more accountable, mature, locker room.

Look no further than his additions: Andrew Thomas, Xavier McKinney, Matt Peart, Darnay Holmes, and now Shane Lemieux, all of whom have significant starting experience and are high character players on and off the field.

The tides of the culture are changing, and Gettleman is making a point to upgrade the offensive line, and ensure that the hog mollies will no longer be an issue for New York. The Giants will look to develop Lemieux as either a backup swing interior offensive lineman if the center experiment doesn’t work.