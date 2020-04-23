GiantsCountry
Giants Draft Day | Previewing What Should Be an Interesting Day 1

Patricia Traina

Welcome to Day 1 of the NFL draft, where the dreams of over 200 young men are going to become a reality over the next three days while teams scramble and try to outwit one another to get those players for whom they've longed.

Giants Country writer Jackson Thompson and I put together a preview of how we think Day 1 of the draft will unfold for the Giants--who we believe the pick will be if there will be a trade, how the first pick will set up Day 2 and much more. 

You can get the lowdown on the video above and make sure you keep it right here at Giants Country all weekend 9and beyond) for Giants draft coverage and more. 

Leonard Williams Signs the Franchise Tag

The Giants and Williams will still have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal.

Patricia Traina

A Look at the Giants' History at Each of Their Current 10 Draft Slots

Let's take a look back in history to see what the Giants, who have 10 picks in this year's draft, have done at each particular draft slot.

Mike Esposito

Meet Prospect X, the NFL's Deepest Sleeper in this Year's Draft

Let's have a little fun before the draft and see if we can't figure out who SI has identified as the "Super Sleeper" prospect in this draft class.

Patricia Traina

Perspectives | Things I Do Not Want to See During the NFL Draft

Welcome to the new (and hopefully temporarily) reality of the NFL Draft where anything can go…including the unexpected.

Patricia Traina

Likely First-round Trade Scenarios for the Giants

What would the most realistic trade look like for the Giants to move out of their fourth-overall pick in this year's draft?

Jackson Thompson

The Surprising Final NFL Mock Draft Results as Run by SI Maven

There weren't any trades, but this particular mock draft took on some wild twists and turns that even the participants weren't expecting.

Patricia Traina

MMQB's Final NFL Mock Draft Has Several Interesting Twists

MMQB's Albert Breer had some interesting takes in his final mock draft of 2020. Plus find out who he has the Giants taking.

Patricia Traina

Bold Predictions for the Giants Draft

Just when you think you know what the Giants might be planning to do in the draft, there's always a curveball. So what about the 2020 first round? What types of curveballs could Dave Gettleman throw out there that no one saw coming? Gene Clemons breaks down some potential bold predictions.

Gene Clemons

Patricia Traina's Giants-only 7-Round Mock Draft

We conclude Part II of our 2020 "Mock Draft Mania" series with Patricia Traina's seven-round, Giants-only mock draft.

Patricia Traina

Mock Draft Monday | Final Giants' Expert Draft Predictions

The 2020 NFL Draft is this Thursday, and that leaves one more wave of mock draft roundups. What are the experts' final predictions for the Giants' draft strategy this week?

Jackson Thompson