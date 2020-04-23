Giants Draft Day | Previewing What Should Be an Interesting Day 1

Welcome to Day 1 of the NFL draft, where the dreams of over 200 young men are going to become a reality over the next three days while teams scramble and try to outwit one another to get those players for whom they've longed.

Giants Country writer Jackson Thompson and I put together a preview of how we think Day 1 of the draft will unfold for the Giants--who we believe the pick will be if there will be a trade, how the first pick will set up Day 2 and much more.

You can get the lowdown on the video above and make sure you keep it right here at Giants Country all weekend 9and beyond) for Giants draft coverage and more.