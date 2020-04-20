Is Andrew Thomas the Best Offensive Tackle in the NFL Draft?

Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas has been mentioned as part of the "Big 4" offensive tackle class expected to be selected in the first round of the draft.

However, lately, it seems as though his name has been something of an afterthought by some--and a guy who seldom seems to be linked to the Giants in the first round.

But would it make the most sense for the Giants to draft Thomas, a pure left tackle, in the first round if he's sitting there when they go on the clock?

In more ways than one, yes, as I explained in my final Giants-only seven-round mock draft.

In Thomas, they'd be getting a player who is a pure left tackle, which means they wouldn't have to start him on the right side as a rookie and then eventually set back his development by flipping him to the left side where the landmarks and the footwork are much different.

Talent-wise, the answer to the question regarding whether Thomas is the "best" offensive tackle in the draft is har to answer. There isn't that much separating the Big 4--Thomas, Tristan Wirfs of Iowa, Mekhi Becton of Louisville, and Jedrick Wills of Alabama being the others.

Rather, the question that needs to be asked is if Thomas is the "right" offensive tackle for the Giants' specific needs.

The answer is yes.Given the uncertainty regarding minicamps, OTAs and training camps, if there is to be a season this year, teams can't afford to spend time training players for position switches this year or the future.

With the Giants desperately needing to hit the ground running, Thomas would represent the safest of the top offensive tackle prospects because he has "live" experience at the position. It would make more sense to shift Nate Solder, whose better days at left tackle appear to be behind him, to the right side.

