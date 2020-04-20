GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Is Andrew Thomas the Best Offensive Tackle in the NFL Draft?

Patricia Traina

Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas has been mentioned as part of the "Big 4" offensive tackle class expected to be selected in the first round of the draft. 

However, lately, it seems as though his name has been something of an afterthought by some--and a guy who seldom seems to be linked to the Giants in the first round.

But would it make the most sense for the Giants to draft Thomas, a pure left tackle, in the first round if he's sitting there when they go on the clock?

In more ways than one, yes, as I explained in my final Giants-only seven-round mock draft.

In Thomas, they'd be getting a player who is a pure left tackle, which means they wouldn't have to start him on the right side as a rookie and then eventually set back his development by flipping him to the left side where the landmarks and the footwork are much different.

Talent-wise, the answer to the question regarding whether Thomas is the "best" offensive tackle in the draft is har to answer. There isn't that much separating the Big 4--Thomas, Tristan Wirfs of Iowa, Mekhi Becton of Louisville, and Jedrick Wills of Alabama being the others.

Rather, the question that needs to be asked is if Thomas is the "right" offensive tackle for the Giants' specific needs.

The answer is yes.Given the uncertainty regarding minicamps, OTAs and training camps, if there is to be a season this year, teams can't afford to spend time training players for position switches this year or the future.

With the Giants desperately needing to hit the ground running, Thomas would represent the safest of the top offensive tackle prospects because he has "live" experience at the position. It would make more sense to shift Nate Solder, whose better days at left tackle appear to be behind him, to the right side.

LISTEN: Hear what LockedOn Bulldogs co-host Clint Shamblin had to say about Andrew Thomas in the clip below | Listen to the full podcast here.

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Open Virtual Off-season Monday

The coaches and players will be allowed to "meet" via teleconferencing to begin installing the playbook.

Patricia Traina

Patricia Traina's Giants-only 7-Round Mock Draft

We conclude Part II of our 2020 "Mock Draft Mania" series with Patricia Traina's seven-round, Giants-only mock draft.

Patricia Traina

Perspectives: Why the Giants Coaching Staff is Key Before, During and After the Draft

We've spoken about how important coaching is on game days, but here are a few thoughts about why the Giants coaching staff is going to be even more important before, during and after the draft.

Patricia Traina

by

NDEDDY47

Where Giants Stand Ahead of Draft at Safety

We wrap up our pre-draft Giants position breakdown series with a look at the safety position.

Jackson Thompson

Where Giants Stand Ahead of Draft At Cornerback

Can the Giants cornerbacks spearhead the defense in 2020? The potential is there.

Jackson Thompson

Jordan Reid on the Giants' Potential Draft Blue Print

The Draft Network's Jordan Reid, who has been closely watching every NFL team's move this off-season, offered some thoughts regarding how the Giants' draft weekend blueprint might look.

Pat Ragazzo

NFL Virtual Draft Broadcast Channels Fantasy Football Concepts

Here are some of the plans the NFL intends to implement to broadcast an unprecedented draft format in the midst of a global pandemic.

Jackson Thompson

Friday Reader Mail Bag: Draft Modifications, Future of Games, and More

Let's open up the mailbag!

Patricia Traina

Gettleman Offers Hints into Team's Thinking; Remains Open to Trading Down in First Round

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, in his draft preview conference call with reporters, reiterated that he's open to trading down in the first round. He also left a bunch of clues that are pointing to the Giants selecting an offensive lineman int eh first round of next week's draft.

Patricia Traina

Giants Draft Preparations Have an Old-School Feel

A look at how the Giants' draft preparations have taken on an old-school type of feel amid the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patricia Traina