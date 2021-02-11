List of College Pro Days Begins to Materialize
With the NFL having canceled the annual scouting combine in Indianapolis due to the pandemic, the individual pro days that are beginning to materialize at significant schools around the country will be more critical than ever before.
It's believed at these pro days, teams will be able not only to watch players work out but also obtain the necessary medical information teams like to have when putting their draft boards together.
In the past, a team could send as many as five or six members of the organization to the pro days of those prospects in which the team had a very strong interest. But with the pandemic still gripping our world, that is expected to change.
Hence the importance of pro days where in addition to watching the workouts, teams are also thought to be able to conduct video interviews with a set number of prospects, as they did last year.
Below is an initial list of pro dates, as per 247 Sports.
- Arkansas: Wednesday, March 10
- Nevada, Thursday, March 11
- Oklahoma: Friday, March 12
- North Dakota State: Friday, March 12
- Pittsburgh: Wednesday, March 17
- Louisiana Tech: Thursday, March 18
- Georgia Tech: Thursday, March 18
- Buffalo: Thursday, March 18
- Auburn: Thursday, March 18
- West Virginia: Thursday, March 18
- Texas Christian: Friday, March 19
- Memphis: Friday, March 19
- Colorado State: Monday, March 22
- Florida State: Monday, March 22
- Iowa: Monday, March 22
- Toledo, Monday, March 22
- Central Michigan: Tuesday, March 23
- Alabama: Tuesday, March 23
- Iowa State: Tuesday, March 23
- Nebraska: Tuesday, March 23
- Purdue: Tuesday, March 23
- Michigan State: Wednesday, March 24
- South Carolina: Wednesday, March 24
- Western Michigan: Thursday, March 25
- UMass: Thursday, March 25
- North Texas: Thursday, March 25
- Mississippi: Thursday, March 25
- SMU: Thursday, March 25
- Penn State: Thursday, March 25
- San Diego State: Thursday, March 25
- Western Michigan: Thursday, March 25
- Boston College: Friday, March 26
- BYU: Friday, March 26
- Virginia Tech: Friday, March 26
- South Dakota State: Friday, March 26
- Michigan: Friday, March 26
- North Carolina: Monday, March 29
- Duke: Monday, March 29
- Louisiana-Lafayette: Monday, March 29
- Miami (Fla.): Monday, March 29
- Miami (OH.): Monday, March 29
- Louisville: Tuesday, March 30
- Washington: Tuesday, March 30
- Boise State: Wednesday, March 31
- Florida: Wednesday, March 31
- Notre Dame: Wednesday, March 31
- Kentucky: Wednesday, March 31
- South Florida: Thursday, April 1
- Oklahoma State: Thursday, April 1
- Charlotte, Thursday, April 1
- Houston: Friday, April 9
