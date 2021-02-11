List of College Pro Days Begins to Materialize

When are the future NFL stars scheduled to work out for pro scouts? Here is a list plus some guidelines driving this year's pro days.

With the NFL having canceled the annual scouting combine in Indianapolis due to the pandemic, the individual pro days that are beginning to materialize at significant schools around the country will be more critical than ever before.

It's believed at these pro days, teams will be able not only to watch players work out but also obtain the necessary medical information teams like to have when putting their draft boards together.

In the past, a team could send as many as five or six members of the organization to the pro days of those prospects in which the team had a very strong interest. But with the pandemic still gripping our world, that is expected to change.

Hence the importance of pro days where in addition to watching the workouts, teams are also thought to be able to conduct video interviews with a set number of prospects, as they did last year.

Below is an initial list of pro dates, as per 247 Sports.

Arkansas: Wednesday, March 10

Nevada, Thursday, March 11

Oklahoma: Friday, March 12

North Dakota State: Friday, March 12

Pittsburgh: Wednesday, March 17

Louisiana Tech: Thursday, March 18

Georgia Tech: Thursday, March 18

Buffalo: Thursday, March 18

Auburn: Thursday, March 18

West Virginia: Thursday, March 18

Texas Christian: Friday, March 19

Memphis: Friday, March 19

Colorado State: Monday, March 22

Florida State: Monday, March 22

Iowa: Monday, March 22

Toledo, Monday, March 22

Central Michigan: Tuesday, March 23

Alabama: Tuesday, March 23

Iowa State: Tuesday, March 23

Nebraska: Tuesday, March 23

Purdue: Tuesday, March 23

Michigan State: Wednesday, March 24

South Carolina: Wednesday, March 24

Western Michigan: Thursday, March 25

UMass: Thursday, March 25

North Texas: Thursday, March 25

Mississippi: Thursday, March 25

SMU: Thursday, March 25

Penn State: Thursday, March 25

San Diego State: Thursday, March 25

Boston College: Friday, March 26

BYU: Friday, March 26

Virginia Tech: Friday, March 26

South Dakota State: Friday, March 26

Michigan: Friday, March 26

North Carolina: Monday, March 29

Duke: Monday, March 29

Louisiana-Lafayette: Monday, March 29

Miami (Fla.): Monday, March 29

Miami (OH.): Monday, March 29

Louisville: Tuesday, March 30

Washington: Tuesday, March 30

Boise State: Wednesday, March 31

Florida: Wednesday, March 31

Notre Dame: Wednesday, March 31

Kentucky: Wednesday, March 31

South Florida: Thursday, April 1

Oklahoma State: Thursday, April 1

Charlotte, Thursday, April 1

Houston: Friday, April 9

