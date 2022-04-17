New York Giants Analysis of Needs: Quarterback
If you missed it, Giants team co-owner John Mara, general manager Joe Schoen, and head coach Brian Daboll seem to be on the same page when it comes to quarterback Daniel Jones as the franchise's starter.
Understandably so. Mara himself said it best when he admitted that since drafting the former Duke star sixth overall in 2019, they've done everything possible to screw him up, from having a revolving door of coaches and systems to not fixing the offensive line.
Well, the Giants have finally done their part. Schoen vastly upgraded the offensive line--all that remains missing is a starting-caliber right tackle, which is an attainable goal for New York.
They also hired Daboll, who worked wonders with quarterback Josh Allen in Buffalo, to create the ideal system that takes advantage of what Jones has done well at Duke and with the Giants.
In other words, no more excuses. It's make-or-break time for Jones, whose option year is likely to be declined while the Giants see if he can be the guy.
Behind Jones is veteran Tyrod Taylor, who signed a two-year contract structured to pay him like a backup if Jones stays healthy and flourishes or pay him like a starter if Jones fizzles out.
This regime, perhaps seeing what happened last year when the Giants tried to cut corners at backup quarterback, is leaving nothing to chance, as in opting for Taylor, they're getting a quarterback who has had some success in his NFL career.
Lastly, there is Davis Webb, a budding football mind who might just have a future one day in this league as an offensive coordinator, given how meticulous he is with his note-taking and dissecting of plays.
Webb, who was with Daboll in Buffalo last year, is presumably on the Giants roster to help with the installation of the offense and provide an extra arm for training camp and beyond.
But should the Giants look to add more to their quarterback room, say a developmental prospect who they can carry on the roster for the next couple of years, especially if Jones doesn't work out and they move on from him?
The idea isn't as crazy as it sounds, as that's what the Bills did with Jake Fromm, a player they drafted in 2020 in the fifth round. Fromm sat on the Bills practice squad until the Giants plucked him off of it following Jones's eventual season-ending neck injury.
According to Sports Info Solutions (SIS), the Giants quarterbacks group is actually among the weakest positional units on the team. Interestingly, Taylor is ranked slightly higher than Jones, perhaps due to the former having a winning record and a playoff berth to his name.
But again, with a solid season, Jones can quickly change the narrative--and turn a weak positional group into a strength. meanwhile if the Giants want to add a developmental prospect, here a few potential Day 3 prospects and their scouting thumbnails as provided by Inside Football (unless otherwise noted).
Sam Howell (North Carolina)
Loads of intangibles and experience. Mature. Leader. Tough. Sturdy. Above-average contact balance. Tough to knock off feet. Shines as a touch thrower. Lacks a tight window arm but can loft the deep ball. Average stature in pocket (6’1”-220). Plays with instinct, manipulates situations well. Master of the read option. Accurate on the move. Lacks arm strength.
Jack Coan (Notre Dame)
Pocket quarterback who needs a clean pocket. Good size (6’3”-220). Stands tall. Accurate thrower all over the field. Strong enough arm but not quite elite. Deliberate in his movements. Not a great ball handler or mover. Lacks escapability. Very tough. Leader. Limited athletically. Good throwing technique. Uses lower body well. Works the pocket.
Bailey Zappe (Western Kentucky)
Smart, productive college QB. Lacks NFL physical qualities. 6’0”-215. Below-average arm strength. Does not make plays with legs. Not very athletic. Everything he does happens above the neck and from pocket. Very quick decision-maker. Has accuracy issues. Not a great release. Confident and aggressive in passing game. Calm. Poised. Leader.
Priority Level: Low
The Giants should have enough at quarterback for this year--and even if they don't they might be able to pick up another arm for training camp after the draft. The team is hoping for the best with Jones, but if not, look for the priority level for this position to jump significantly in 2023.
