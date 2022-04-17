New York Giants Analysis of Needs: Quarterback

If you missed it, Giants team co-owner John Mara, general manager Joe Schoen, and head coach Brian Daboll seem to be on the same page when it comes to quarterback Daniel Jones as the franchise's starter.

Understandably so. Mara himself said it best when he admitted that since drafting the former Duke star sixth overall in 2019, they've done everything possible to screw him up, from having a revolving door of coaches and systems to not fixing the offensive line.

Well, the Giants have finally done their part. Schoen vastly upgraded the offensive line--all that remains missing is a starting-caliber right tackle, which is an attainable goal for New York.

They also hired Daboll, who worked wonders with quarterback Josh Allen in Buffalo, to create the ideal system that takes advantage of what Jones has done well at Duke and with the Giants.

In other words, no more excuses. It's make-or-break time for Jones, whose option year is likely to be declined while the Giants see if he can be the guy.