Height: 6'4"

Weight: 323 lbs.

School: Texas A&M

Kenyon Green has been a terrific versatile offensive lineman in college, but his NFL projection has him playing guard. Since we have never really seen a prospect like him struggle as they adjust to just playing guard, it is not an issue that he has moved positions, and it will not affect his draft status.

He was a significant reason why the running game was so lethal for the Aggies this past season. Green’s size, strength, and athleticism make him an ideal fit at guard in the NFL.

Football Gameplan’s Emory Hunt refers to him as a mover who is immovable. That means he consistently pushes defenders off the line of scrimmage but never gets pushed off it.

His versatility is his biggest strength. If you are projected as one of the top guards in the draft coming off an All-American campaign where you played four offensive line positions, that says a lot about how versatile you can be. This presents a good problem for a team that has holes at multiple positions along the line.

He gets superior movement in the run game, whether it is base blocks, down blocks, or double teams. He is athletic enough to pull and kick or work up the field and into space. His ability to scan will give him a big advantage as he permanently moves from tackle to guard.

His pass protection skills will be even more significant as a guard because he is protected by a center and tackle that surround him. He still needs to clean up hand placement and be more precise with his blocking, but those will come as he settles in on an NFL team.