Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Countdown to the Draft: Zion Johnson or  Kenyon Green?

Coach Gene Clemons weighs in on the debate between offensive linemen Zion Johnson and Kenyon Green and which one makes more sense for the Giants.

There is a draft scenario in which the Giants could very well take two offensive linemen in this upcoming draft. And if that's the case, we could see the Giants trading one of their two top seven picks back in the first round to collect more picks and then potentially using some of that haul to make a run at a late first-round guard.

The question, though, is which interior lineman makes the most sense? In this analysis, we'll look at Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green and Boston College’s Zion Johnson, either of whom would fill in nicely as a long-term option since the Giants only have Mark Glowinski signed beyond this year.

Both of these players are among the best players in the draft but will go lower than they should because of the disrespect interior offensive linemen are shown in the draft. The question becomes, which of these 2021 first-team All-Americans would fit best with the Giants?

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) and Sterling Shepard, work on drills during Giants practice, in East Rutherford. Thursday, July 29, 2021
Play
Draft

New York Giants Analysis of Needs: Receivers

The Giants have numbers at the receiver position, but might they be looking to add more assets to a group that will be very important to the offense moving forward?

By Patricia Traina2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Nov 27, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) looks over to the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Penn State's Jahan Dotoson is among the best receiver prospect in this year's draft. Nick takes a look at his tape and outlines why.

By Nick Falato20 hours ago
20 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) works to bring down Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins (88) as he rushes the ball Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Play
Big Blue+

What Does TE Jordan Akins Bring to the Giants Offense?

Coach Gene Clemons breaks down the tape of the Giants' newest tight end.

By Gene Clemons21 hours ago
21 hours ago

Kenyon Green, OG

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Kenyon Green (55) in action during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium.

Height: 6'4"
Weight: 323 lbs.
School: Texas A&M

Kenyon Green has been a terrific versatile offensive lineman in college, but his NFL projection has him playing guard. Since we have never really seen a prospect like him struggle as they adjust to just playing guard, it is not an issue that he has moved positions, and it will not affect his draft status.

He was a significant reason why the running game was so lethal for the Aggies this past season. Green’s size, strength, and athleticism make him an ideal fit at guard in the NFL.

Football Gameplan’s Emory Hunt refers to him as a mover who is immovable. That means he consistently pushes defenders off the line of scrimmage but never gets pushed off it.

His versatility is his biggest strength. If you are projected as one of the top guards in the draft coming off an All-American campaign where you played four offensive line positions, that says a lot about how versatile you can be. This presents a good problem for a team that has holes at multiple positions along the line.

He gets superior movement in the run game, whether it is base blocks, down blocks, or double teams. He is athletic enough to pull and kick or work up the field and into space. His ability to scan will give him a big advantage as he permanently moves from tackle to guard.

His pass protection skills will be even more significant as a guard because he is protected by a center and tackle that surround him. He still needs to clean up hand placement and be more precise with his blocking, but those will come as he settles in on an NFL team.

Zion Johnson, OG

Nov 20, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Zion Johnson (77) during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Alumni Stadium.

Height: 6'3"
Weight: 312 lbs.
School: Boston College
Exp.: Four-year Starter

Johnson was a two-year starter at right tackle at Davidson, where he rose to All-Pioneer League accolades. He then transferred to Boston College, where he has started two seasons at guard and tackle, which culminated as an All-American in 2021.

Johnson is known as a physical phone booth player who is a load to handle and powerful with an ability to blow defenders off the line of scrimmage. He is also known as a player who brings superior intellect and football IQ to the game. This allows him to decipher defensive line games and pick up second-level blitzes. Johnson seems to be one of the safest prospects in the 2022 NFL draft.

His biggest strength is, in fact, his physical strength and power. He is a guard who can manhandle defenders regularly. He combines that with excellent balance and a stickiness on defenders.

He is almost impossible to shake once he has a hold on a defender because of the leverage he creates, thanks to his hand placement and pad level. He is also great at understanding the nature of a combo block. He knows how to take a combo block over quickly to help his teammate climb to the next level.

He also does not hold on to the double too long, he recognizes that he is being bumped off and climbs quickly when necessary to secure a second-level block. One area he could improve in would be his lateral quickness, especially on stretch plays and outside zone blocking.

Best Fit for the Giants

Nov 24, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; A detailed view of the New York Giants helmet during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Both guys have been excellent college football players, and both would fit well with this new Giants regime. The immense versatility of Green is intoxicating for a team looking to unlock the right combination for success. But ultimately, the ability to draft a "set it and forget it" type of player like Johnson might be too much to pass up.

At either guard position, he will have success, and when you think about it, how often does Boston College produce a bust at offensive line? They are similar to Wisconsin and Iowa in that respect.

It was mentioned earlier, and it bears repeating; when a player is considered to be a safe pick, it is not a diss. Instead, it is an acknowledgment that some guys are just destined for success in the NFL, and Johnson seems to be that kind of player.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) and Sterling Shepard, work on drills during Giants practice, in East Rutherford. Thursday, July 29, 2021
Draft

New York Giants Analysis of Needs: Receivers

By Patricia Traina2 hours ago
Nov 27, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) looks over to the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

By Nick Falato20 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) works to bring down Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins (88) as he rushes the ball Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Big Blue+

What Does TE Jordan Akins Bring to the Giants Offense?

By Gene Clemons21 hours ago
Mailbox
Big Blue+

New York Giants Mailbag: The "Counting Down the Days" Edition

By Patricia Traina22 hours ago
Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) runs from the tackle of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) during the first half at Caesars Superdome.
News

Report: Giants Could Be Looking to Move WR Kadarius Toney

By Patricia TrainaApr 22, 2022
Logan Ryan
News

Former Giants Defensive Back Logan Ryan Files Grievance Against Team

By Patricia TrainaApr 22, 2022
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

By Nick FalatoApr 22, 2022
New York Giants center Evan Brown, second from right, and the offensive line practice during Giants OTAs on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in East Rutherford.
Draft

New York Giants Analysis of Needs: Offensive Line

By Patricia TrainaApr 22, 2022