Countdown to the Draft: Zion Johnson or Kenyon Green?
There is a draft scenario in which the Giants could very well take two offensive linemen in this upcoming draft. And if that's the case, we could see the Giants trading one of their two top seven picks back in the first round to collect more picks and then potentially using some of that haul to make a run at a late first-round guard.
The question, though, is which interior lineman makes the most sense? In this analysis, we'll look at Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green and Boston College’s Zion Johnson, either of whom would fill in nicely as a long-term option since the Giants only have Mark Glowinski signed beyond this year.
Both of these players are among the best players in the draft but will go lower than they should because of the disrespect interior offensive linemen are shown in the draft. The question becomes, which of these 2021 first-team All-Americans would fit best with the Giants?
Kenyon Green, OG
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 323 lbs.
School: Texas A&M
Kenyon Green has been a terrific versatile offensive lineman in college, but his NFL projection has him playing guard. Since we have never really seen a prospect like him struggle as they adjust to just playing guard, it is not an issue that he has moved positions, and it will not affect his draft status.
He was a significant reason why the running game was so lethal for the Aggies this past season. Green’s size, strength, and athleticism make him an ideal fit at guard in the NFL.
Football Gameplan’s Emory Hunt refers to him as a mover who is immovable. That means he consistently pushes defenders off the line of scrimmage but never gets pushed off it.
His versatility is his biggest strength. If you are projected as one of the top guards in the draft coming off an All-American campaign where you played four offensive line positions, that says a lot about how versatile you can be. This presents a good problem for a team that has holes at multiple positions along the line.
He gets superior movement in the run game, whether it is base blocks, down blocks, or double teams. He is athletic enough to pull and kick or work up the field and into space. His ability to scan will give him a big advantage as he permanently moves from tackle to guard.
His pass protection skills will be even more significant as a guard because he is protected by a center and tackle that surround him. He still needs to clean up hand placement and be more precise with his blocking, but those will come as he settles in on an NFL team.
Zion Johnson, OG
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 312 lbs.
School: Boston College
Exp.: Four-year Starter
Johnson was a two-year starter at right tackle at Davidson, where he rose to All-Pioneer League accolades. He then transferred to Boston College, where he has started two seasons at guard and tackle, which culminated as an All-American in 2021.
Johnson is known as a physical phone booth player who is a load to handle and powerful with an ability to blow defenders off the line of scrimmage. He is also known as a player who brings superior intellect and football IQ to the game. This allows him to decipher defensive line games and pick up second-level blitzes. Johnson seems to be one of the safest prospects in the 2022 NFL draft.
His biggest strength is, in fact, his physical strength and power. He is a guard who can manhandle defenders regularly. He combines that with excellent balance and a stickiness on defenders.
He is almost impossible to shake once he has a hold on a defender because of the leverage he creates, thanks to his hand placement and pad level. He is also great at understanding the nature of a combo block. He knows how to take a combo block over quickly to help his teammate climb to the next level.
He also does not hold on to the double too long, he recognizes that he is being bumped off and climbs quickly when necessary to secure a second-level block. One area he could improve in would be his lateral quickness, especially on stretch plays and outside zone blocking.
Best Fit for the Giants
Both guys have been excellent college football players, and both would fit well with this new Giants regime. The immense versatility of Green is intoxicating for a team looking to unlock the right combination for success. But ultimately, the ability to draft a "set it and forget it" type of player like Johnson might be too much to pass up.
At either guard position, he will have success, and when you think about it, how often does Boston College produce a bust at offensive line? They are similar to Wisconsin and Iowa in that respect.
It was mentioned earlier, and it bears repeating; when a player is considered to be a safe pick, it is not a diss. Instead, it is an acknowledgment that some guys are just destined for success in the NFL, and Johnson seems to be that kind of player.
