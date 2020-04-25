Oregon OG Shane Lemieux: At a Glance
Gene Clemons
The Giants selected an interior offensive lineman, Oregon's iron man Shane Lemieux. If nothing else, Lemieux is going to show up to work--he has done so for 52 straight games at Oregon.
Lemieux is a "phone booth" blocker while many of his teammates on the offensive line at Oregon shifted around to accommodate need and injury, he stayed at left guard and bullied defensive lineman.
He may not have the ideal athleticism, and his arms might not be as long as some of his contemporaries, but as the Oregon football Twitter account so eloquently put it, "This guy moves humans!"
Lemieux is a bull who has immediate value as a run blocker. You could see him getting snaps in heavy personnel where he can latch onto a defender and drive him off the line of scrimmage. He has strength and explosion on par with NFL run-blocking guards, he's a superior down blocker, and he will likely be a swing guard early on for New York.
There is also the possibility that Lemieux might have a chance to compete at center, as there were rumors that he has been working out at the position.
We have seen many college guards make the transition to center in the NFL. For Lemieux, this might be a best-case scenario. Many people believed that the Giants needed to upgrade the center position, so in a draft where center prospects were sparse, you could understand the need to draft a guy and develop him there.
Round 5, No. 150: Guard Shane Lemieux
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 310 pounds
School: Oregon
Class: r-Senior
- Only one of three players on Oregon’s roster from the state of Washington.
- Played in the 2015 Semper Fidelis All American Bowl
- Started all 12 games at left guard as a redshirt freshman in *2016 Pac-12 All-Academic honorable mention
- Started all 12 games at left guard in his sophomore campaign.
- 2017 Pac-12 All-Academic honorable mention
- 2018 Athletic All-American second team
- 2018 first team Pac-12 All-Conference (AP and PFF)
- 2018 second-team Pac-12 All-Conference (Coaches and Phi Steele)
- 2019 Sports Illustrated All-American first team
- 2019 second-team All American (AP and USA Today)
- 2019 first team Pac-12 All-Conference (AP and PFF)
- 2019 second-team Pac-12 All-Conference (Coaches)
- Started 52 consecutive games at left guard
- 2019 did not allow a sack on 457 pass attempts
- Played 3,611 snaps at left guard over his career