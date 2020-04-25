GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Oregon OG Shane Lemieux: At a Glance

Gene Clemons

The Giants selected an interior offensive lineman, Oregon's iron man Shane Lemieux. If nothing else, Lemieux is going to show up to work--he has done so for 52 straight games at Oregon.

Lemieux is a "phone booth" blocker while many of his teammates on the offensive line at Oregon shifted around to accommodate need and injury, he stayed at left guard and bullied defensive lineman.

He may not have the ideal athleticism, and his arms might not be as long as some of his contemporaries, but as the Oregon football Twitter account so eloquently put it, "This guy moves humans!"

Lemieux is a bull who has immediate value as a run blocker. You could see him getting snaps in heavy personnel where he can latch onto a defender and drive him off the line of scrimmage. He has strength and explosion on par with NFL run-blocking guards, he's a superior down blocker, and he will likely be a swing guard early on for New York.

There is also the possibility that Lemieux might have a chance to compete at center, as there were rumors that he has been working out at the position.

We have seen many college guards make the transition to center in the NFL. For Lemieux, this might be a best-case scenario. Many people believed that the Giants needed to upgrade the center position, so in a draft where center prospects were sparse, you could understand the need to draft a guy and develop him there.

Round 5, No. 150: Guard Shane Lemieux
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 310 pounds
School: Oregon 
Class: r-Senior

  • Only one of three players on Oregon’s roster from the state of Washington.
  • Played in the 2015 Semper Fidelis All American Bowl
  • Started all 12 games at left guard as a redshirt freshman in *2016 Pac-12 All-Academic honorable mention
  • Started all 12 games at left guard in his sophomore campaign.
  • 2017 Pac-12 All-Academic honorable mention
  • 2018 Athletic All-American second team
  • 2018 first team Pac-12 All-Conference (AP and PFF)
  • 2018 second-team Pac-12 All-Conference (Coaches and Phi Steele)
  • 2019 Sports Illustrated All-American first team
  • 2019 second-team All American (AP and USA Today)
  • 2019 first team Pac-12 All-Conference (AP and PFF)
  • 2019 second-team Pac-12 All-Conference (Coaches)
  • Started 52 consecutive games at left guard
  • 2019 did not allow a sack on 457 pass attempts
  • Played 3,611 snaps at left guard over his career
Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Giants | 2020 NFL Draft Day 2: Live Blog/Open Discussion Thread

Will it be center? Edge rusher? Something else? And what about the rest of the NFL? How will their picks shape the rest of the draft?

Patricia Traina

by

SI Draft Tracker

New York Giants | 2020 NFL Draft Day 3: Live Blog/Open Discussion Thread

Welcome to Day 3. What will the Giants have in store for their fans today? Follow along as we find out.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

New York Giants | 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog/Open Discussion Thread

What surprises do the Giants have in store for their fans this weekend? What about the rest of the NFL? Follow along as our team of writers -- Patricia Traina, Nick Falato and Jackson Thompson, keep you up to date with live reactions throughout the draft.

Patricia Traina

by

SI Draft Tracker

Giants Add Another Hog Molly in Oregon Guard Shane Lemieux

Offensive line picks continues to dominate the Giants draft.

Nick Falato

by

4thand17

Giants Add to Cornerback Crop by Selecting UCLA's Darnay Holmes in Round 4

The Giants have added cornerback Darnay Holmes out of UCLA to their still relatively young group that includes second-year men Julian Love, DeAndre Baker and Corey Ballentine; third-year man Sam Beal; and veteran James Bradberry.

Nick Falato

by

Cowboyup

Giants Add Penn State OLB Cam Brown to Linebacker Corps

Giants continue to reinforce position units that struggled last year.

Nick Falato

CB Darnay Holmes | The Fourth-Round Pick At a Glance

Let's find out more about the Giants' fourth-round pick.

Gene Clemons

OT Matt Peart: The Pick at a Glance

Let's get to know more about the Giants' third-round pick.

Gene Clemons

Film Room | Matt Peart's Impressive Upside

What does Connecticut offensive tackle Matt Peart bring to the Giants' offensive line? a lot of upside.

Nick Falato

Best Remaining Players for the Giants on Day 3

The Giants have done well in the first two days of the draft, but there's one day left and the Giants have 7 picks. Which direction will the Giants go?

Nick Falato