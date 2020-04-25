Oregon OG Shane Lemieux: At a Glance

The Giants selected an interior offensive lineman, Oregon's iron man Shane Lemieux. If nothing else, Lemieux is going to show up to work--he has done so for 52 straight games at Oregon.

Lemieux is a "phone booth" blocker while many of his teammates on the offensive line at Oregon shifted around to accommodate need and injury, he stayed at left guard and bullied defensive lineman.

He may not have the ideal athleticism, and his arms might not be as long as some of his contemporaries, but as the Oregon football Twitter account so eloquently put it, "This guy moves humans!"

Lemieux is a bull who has immediate value as a run blocker. You could see him getting snaps in heavy personnel where he can latch onto a defender and drive him off the line of scrimmage. He has strength and explosion on par with NFL run-blocking guards, he's a superior down blocker, and he will likely be a swing guard early on for New York.

There is also the possibility that Lemieux might have a chance to compete at center, as there were rumors that he has been working out at the position.

We have seen many college guards make the transition to center in the NFL. For Lemieux, this might be a best-case scenario. Many people believed that the Giants needed to upgrade the center position, so in a draft where center prospects were sparse, you could understand the need to draft a guy and develop him there.

Round 5, No. 150: Guard Shane Lemieux

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 310 pounds

School: Oregon

Class: r-Senior