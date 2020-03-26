Pat Ragazzo's Seven-round Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 4: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

It’s no secret that the Giants defense needs a cornerstone game-changing player, and Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons would certainly fill that void.

When asked at the NFL Combine what position the 6-foot 6, 230-pound Simmons plays, he said, “Defense.” This claim attests to his versatility of snaps logged at linebacker, safety, and in the slot.

Simmons can line up and rush the passer or drop into coverage and shadow top receivers given his blistering 4.39 speed. Simmons ran a faster 40-yard dash than the draft’s top cornerback Jeff Okudah (4.48).

While the Giants could certainly benefit by selecting one of the talented offensive tackles in this class, Simmons is the impact player the Giants need to add to ultimately change the identity of their defense for many years to come.

Round 2, Pick 36: LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin

Although the temptation is there to draft an offensive tackle with their second pick, if Wisconsin edge rusher Zack Baun is there, the Giants could be tempted to grab him.

The Giants, according to Baun, met with him "several times" which would presumably include the East-West Shrine Game, the Senior Bowl and the combine, so it's not hard to conclude that they are very interested in him.

Baun could be the final puzzle piece to a pass-rushing group that consists of Lorenzo Carter, Oshane Ximines, and newcomer Kyler Frackell coming off the edge.

Baun had a breakout season for the Badgers in 2019 with 53 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for a loss, and an interception. He has been praised for his versatility by scouts.

His former college teammate, Giants linebacker Ryan Connelly, has described him as a “true football player.”

If Baun and Connelly reunite on the Giants defense, they could wreak havoc in the front seven and help bring stability to a shaky unit.

Round 3, Pick 99: C Matthew Hennessy, Temple

Temple’s center Matthew Hennessy is not your typical overpowering blocker at the point of attack, but he has a reputation for his smarts and technique.

Hennessy is projected to be an instant contributor wherever he winds up and could fill a crucial need on the Giants' offensive line. His lack of power when pushing back defenders is his weakness, according to scouting reports, but he makes up for that with his strong football IQ and consistent technique.

Hennessy was a finalist for the Remington Trophy as one of the nation’s top centers and was also named First Team All-Conference and Third Team All-American by The Associated Press.

Round 4, Pick 110: OT Jack Driscoll, Auburn

While it may come as a surprise if the Giants wait until the fourth round to draft an offensive tackle, given how my draft simulation fell into place, Auburn’s Jack Driscoll represents value and a need.

Driscoll is battle-tested in the trenches, having gone up against some of the best talents in the SEC. He's also started every game at right tackle since joining the Tigers in 2018.

The 6-foot 5, 300-pound Driscoll also has a strong work ethic in the film room, having used his studies to change up his pass sets every week.

Driscoll might not be a Day 1 starter, but with some NFL-level development, he could become a valued contributor on the Giants offensive line.

Round 5, Pick 150: WR Gabriel Davis, UCF

The Giants could use another complementary receiver to add to an already talented group consisting of Darius Slayton, Golden Tate, and Sterling Shepard. Central Florida wideout Gabriel Davis would be a solid addition to this corps with his size and playmaking ability.

Out of the Giants' current top three receivers, Slayton stands the tallest at 6-foot 1. Davis, if drafted, would become their biggest receiver of the group at 6-foot 3, 212 pounds.

Davis improved off a breakout sophomore campaign in 2018 in which he caught 53 passes for 815 yards and 7 touchdowns. Last year, he recorded 72 receptions for 1,241 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Second-year quarterback Daniel Jones needs a big-bodied target to throw to, and Davis could provide that if he is picked to be a Giant.

Round 6, Pick 183: S K’Von Wallace, Clemson

With the Giants in need of a slot cornerback, Clemson safety K’Von Wallace would be an intriguing fit in the team’s defensive backfield due to his ability to play safety and slot corner.

Wallace played in 59 career games at Clemson, tying a school record, and led the team with 10 pass breakups last season while recording 72 tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions.

Overall, he helped the Tigers win the 2018 National Title and racked up 156 tackles and five career interceptions in four seasons.

The versatile Wallace projects to fit in nickel and dime sets, providing much-needed reinforcement help to a Giants secondary that was vulnerable against the passing game last season.

Round 7, Pick 218: DL Robert Windsor, Penn State

It would be shocking if Dave Gettleman didn’t add to their defensive line in some capacity during the draft.

Penn State interior defensive lineman Robert Windsor is an underrated depth option that could fit in nicely with a group that includes Dexter Lawrence II, B.J. Hill, Leonard Williams, and Dalvin Tomlinson.

Despite starting only one game in college, Windsor was a productive player on the Nittany Lions defense. He appeared in 26 contests the past two seasons, compiling 79 tackles, 10 sacks, and 16 tackles for a loss.

His best year came in 2018, where he racked up 39 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 11 tackles for a loss, and two forced fumbles.

Round 7, Pick 238: RB Michael Warren II, Cincinnati

Cincinnati running back Michael Warren II had a very successful career, particularly in his final two seasons, where he rushed for an average of over 1,200 yards per year while tallying 36 total touchdowns.

He was also a factor in the passing game catching 51 passes for 442 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons.

Despite standing at 5-foot 9, Warren is built like a brick house at 226-pounds, which saw him bench his body weight 16 times at the combine in February.

Warren did not participate in the 40-yard dash due to a hamstring issue, but he is known as a power back who has an impressive resume.

Round 7, Pick 247: CB Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern defensive back Kindle Vildor could be one of the biggest sleepers in this year's defensive backs class.

Vildor initially began turning the heads of scouts during his breakout junior year, when he picked off 4 passes and batted down 12 to go along with 42 tackles and 4.5 for a loss. This earned him First Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors.

Vildor missed some time with an ankle injury in 2019; however, he still was able to rack up 27 tackles, two interceptions, and six passes defensed. He also recorded an interception in the Senior Bowl.

Vildor “wowed” evaluators at the combine running a 4.44 40-yard dash and putting up 22 reps on the bench press despite only weighing in at 191 pounds.

He has great ball skills and closing speed with an ability to force turnovers. His 9 interceptions and 25 passes defensed in 39 career games at Georgia Southern are solid credentials that could help him become an underrated addition to the Giants' defensive backfield.

Round 7, Pick 256 (Mr. Irrelevant): DL Jonathan Garvin, Miami

The Giants have the final pick in the draft this year, better known as “Mr. Irrelevant!” The last time the team held this pick was back in 1991 when they selected quarterback Larry Wanke, who didn't make an NFL roster.

While there haven’t been many notable players taken with the final pick in the draft, Miami’s Jonathan Garvin would be an interesting addition to the Giants' pass-rushing group.

Garvin has consistently shown the ability to sack the quarterback recording back-to-back seasons with at least five sacks in 2018-19.

Garvin had 60 tackles, 17 for a loss, and 5.5 sacks in 2018 and then followed up this breakout season with 37 tackles, 5 sacks, and 9 tackles for a loss last year.

For a 6-foot 4, 263-pound defensive lineman, Garvin can certainly move--he posted a 4.8 40-yard dash in the combine.