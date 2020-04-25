Penn State Linebacker Cam Brown: At a Glance

The Giants made another move to improve their defense by drafting Penn State linebacker Cam Brown in the sixth round.

Born and raised in Maryland, Brown attended The Bullis School in Potomac. ESPN had him rated as a four-star prospect. Brown saw action during all four years that he was at Penn State, but did not start getting a lot of playing time until the 2018 season.

He is long-limbed 4-3 linebacker with decent speed to be a playmaker, but will often overshoot tackling opportunities in open space. He also needs to bulk up a little more and add muscle to hold up better against NFL blockers.

Brown started to become a factor for Penn State’s defense during his junior season in 2018, recording 63 total tackles, two sacks, six passes defended, and three forced fumbles in 13 games played.

He made 12 starts for the Nittany Lions in 2019 and had 72 total tackles, two sacks, four passes defended, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Brown was also a team captain for Pen State during his senior season. Leadership is a quality that Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge value, so it’s easy to see why he stood out to them.

Brown will have to improve certain aspects of his game to see early-down action with the Giants. He needs to get better at tackling in open space. Brown’s lack of awareness in zone coverage is also a red flag.

That being said, he has the length, speed, and athleticism to be an impact player. He needs to refine these skills to become a more well-rounded linebacker.

Considering his quickness and ability to cover a lot of ground, Brown could be a valuable asset on special teams for the Giants.

As far as how he will be used on defense, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham can have him come off the bench and play outside linebacker. Brown gives the Giants more depth behind Kyler Fackrell and Lorenzo Carter.

Gettleman committed to restructuring the Giants’ linebacking corps in free agency this offseason. By drafting Brown, he has made another move to bolster this unit.

Round 6, No.183: Linebacker Cam Brown

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 233 pounds

School: Penn State (Senior)

• 2019 All-Big Ten third-team selection by the coaches

• Pro Football Focus All-Big-Ten third-team selection

• Phil Steele All-Big Ten third-team selection for 2019

• Won the Captain's Award and Keystone Award at the Penn State awards banquet

• Ranked fourth in the Big Ten in fumble recoveries (2) in 2019

• Led Penn State in fumble recoveries (3) during the 2018 season

• Named to the ESPN.com and BTN.com All-Big Ten Freshman Team