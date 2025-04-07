Report: Giants to Host Penn State Edge Abdul Carter for a Visit This Week
The New York Giants are in the final moments of due diligence with potential draft picks, and one prospect who could end up being the team’s pick at No. 3 got a little extra attention this week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Penn State edge Abdul Carter reportedly had breakfast Sunday with Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who had been visiting State College over the weekend. Carter, Schefter also reported, is set to visit the Giants on Thursday at their East Rutherford, New Jersey headquarters.
While Carter has worked his way into the top-three discussion, his offseason has taken a few unexpected twists and turns. After posting a career breakout year last season for the Nittany Lions, who switched his position on defense, Carter suffered a shoulder injury in the game against Boise State, which he played through.
But when the combine rolled around, he was found to have had a stress reaction in his right foot, which, although not requiring surgery, caused him to withdraw from any of the workouts.
He intended to work out at Penn State’s Pro Day, but word came out through his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, that he was going to sit out those workouts as well while he continued rehabbing the shoulder issue that Carter later downplayed when he spoke to reporters after the pro day had concluded.
Rosenhaus also added that Carter might hold a separate private workout, but there has been no word on that yet.
Carter's lack of offseason activity shouldn’t be a reason for his draft stock to tumble or for the Giants to remove him off the board, but that said, his medicals are the X-factor.
To be fair, probably every draft pick has dealt with something after last season, but clearly, some issues are more concerning and warrant more investigation than others.
Whether Carter’s inability to participate in any offseason draft activities hurts him remains to be seen. Given his tape, it shouldn’t, but again, the teams considering him have far more detailed medical information than what’s been reported, and it will be interesting to see if his stock drops during the first night of the draft.
