S Xavier McKinney: The Pick at a Glance

Round 2, No. 36: S Xavier McKinneyHeight: 6-foot-1 Weight: 200 pounds College: Alabama (Junior)

After taking Georgia’s Andrew Thomas in the first round, the Giants dipped back into the SEC pool by taking versatile Alabama safety Xavier McKinney at #36.

"We had a first-round value on him, and we are thrilled to get him, where we did," said general manager Dave Gettleman.

"Plays smart, lines up at the back end, and is versatile. He can play down low, has good ball skills, and is a good tackler."

McKinney, the first safety selected in this draft, first caught the eye of head coach Joe Judge a few springs ago.

"I was down in Alabama scouting some players, and he caught my eye," Judge said via a conference call with reporters.

"He flies around the field, and he can rush the passer. We are very excited to have him and are fortunate to take him at the position we did."

Gettleman said McKinney was graded as a first-round talent and that had he been off the board, the Giants would have traded down.

“Getting a safety that can play the deep part of the field was a priority for us this off-season. He played back there enough that we feel comfortable about his game,” said Gettleman.

McKinney can play deep-half safety, rush the passer, and is a strong tackler. He was 10th in the SEC with 95 total tackles in 2019 and added three sacks and three interceptions as a do-it-all type of impact defensive player.

The Giants fell in love with his skill set, which gives them a multitude of options in the secondary due to his ability to cover and play in the box. McKinney is projected to start at free safety, where he'll team up with Jabrill Peppers.

With the addition of McKinney, this could see second-year defensive back Julian Love move over to slot corner.

Adding McKinney to the mix also allows defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to play him, Peppers, and Love in a three-safety set if he chooses.

This is something the Giants have not been able to do since the 2012 season when they had the talented safety three-some of Antrel Rolle, Kenny Phillips, and Stevie Brown patrolling the defensive backfield.

“You can never have enough defensive backs. (James) Bradberry and Jabrill (Peppers) are young. We believe we are putting together a very talented young group back there,” said Gettleman.

The McKinney File