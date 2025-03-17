This Draft Riser Would Be a Strong Fit for Giants
Every year, prospects in the NFL draft see their stock rise as the days grow closer to the draft, thanks to all-star games, combine performances, and pro-day performances.
And every year, there always seems to be a surprise draft pick made by the Giants among these risers. Who will this year’s surprise be?
We consulted a list of nine players curated by Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus. These players saw their stock rise following a stellar showing at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
For the New York Giants, one player in particular presents an ability to bolster a position group that needs depth for the future: Central Florida running back R.J. Harvey.
Since the free agency departure of former first-round pick Saquon Barkley last offseason, the Giants have taken a low-floor, high-ceiling approach to the running back position.
Last offseason, New York signed Devin Singletary to a three-year $16 million deal in 2024 to replace Barkley and added fifth-round gem Tyrone Tracy, Jr. to the mix in hopes of him emerging as the RB1, which he did midway through the season.
Both rushers are quality players, but with Singletary’s guaranteed money set to run out this year and a $6.5 million cap hit on the books for 2026 (of which they could save $5.25 million if they trim his contract), adding depth now for developmental purposes at the position wouldn’t be such a bad idea.
Harvey is a perfect addition to New York's running back room and is one whose value reminds Sikkema of Buccaneer's third-round pick, Bucky Irving.
While Sikkema acknowledges their different running styles, he cites Harvey's ability to make opponents miss in the open field as a transferable trait at the next level.
Harvey has the every-down back upside that New York needs moving forward. He can also run between the tackles, take it to the perimeter, and catch out of the backfield.
The Golden Knight product has forced at least 69 missed tackles in the past two years, averaging at least 3.56 yards after contact. By contrast, Singletary and Tracy averaged under 3 yards after contact and have combined for 59 missed tackles in their one year playing on the Giants.
Harvey was one of the top collegiate rushers in the FBS. He finished in the top-10 in yards after contact (897) and averaged 6.8 yards an attempt while registering a top-three standing in rushing yards (1,578) and rushing touchdowns (22).
New York will be one of several NFL teams with an opportunity to select a high-value running back in the mid to late rounds.
Harvey might not be considered in the first-round conversation with fellow running backs like Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton.
If he’s there by the start of Day 3, the Giants have a golden opportunity to get another mid-round playmaker to add to their roster.