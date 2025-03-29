Making the Case: Why New York Giants Should Trade Down from No. 3
When the 2025 NFL Draft begins on April 24, the New York Giants will have to make a tough decision about the third overall pick they hold in the first round.
If the reports are correct (and that is a big if considering it is “lying season”), the Giants will more than likely have two of these three players fall to them when they are on the clock: Colorado quarterback Sheduer Sanders, Colorado receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter, and Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter.
All of these players would service needs and improve the Giants’ roster. There had been talk earlier about the Giants looking to move up in the draft order to ensure they come away with a quarterback, but the recent signings of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston could mean that other plans are in place.
The Giants franchise is not one pick away from anything, so the emphasis should be on adding as many young, talented, and cheap prospects as possible to all grow with the core of this team.
Does it make sense for the Giants to move down in the draft? Here are three reasons why they should consider doing so.
Predicting a Shedeur Sanders Fall
Several reports out of Tennessee have indicated that the Titans are comfortable taking Miami quarterback Cam Ward unless they are blown away by a trade offer that includes multiple first-round picks.
It’s also been reported that Carter has become the apple of the Browns’ eye. If that and the Titans’ likely draft pick all come to fruition, that means Sanders will be sitting there at three, as will Hunter.
Hunter is coveted by many teams who may be willing to move up for him. The Giants do not have a massive need to draft Hunter, thanks to the addition of Paulson Adebo at corner and their re-signing receiver Darius Slayton.
Do the teams behind the Giants in the top ten–New England, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, the Jets, Carolina, New Orleans, and Chicago—really need to draft a quarterback?
Perhaps the only team that could definitely draft a quarterback if one fell to them is the Steelers, who sit at No. 21. The Saints could draft a quarterback at No. 9, but they still have Derek Carr under contract for two more seasons, so that would be interesting.
All this means that the Giants could trade down anywhere from four to eight and still be able to get Sanders. Trading down would allow them to add another premium pick or two (plus maybe a pick or two in the 2026 draft) and still get a prospective franchise quarterback.
Deepening the Trenches
With Wilson and Winston on the team, the Giants could address a developmental quarterback later in the draft, use the premium pick to trade down and add more premium picks.
This draft is rich with talent on the interior defensive and offensive lines. This draft has more elite talent than Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, so the Giants could move down and still get an elite talent on the defensive line like Graham’s teammate Kenneth Grant or Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon.
The Giants could also grab an edge like Georgia’s Mykel Williams, Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart, or Tennessee’s James Pearce, Jr. They could use the extra premium picks to address the offensive line.
If they chose to address the offensive line in the first round, trading down could still allow them to grab LSU tackle/guard Will Campbell or Missouri lineman Armand Membou, the latter of whom has been continually rising throughout the draft evaluation process.
Both would provide the Giants with even more depth and versatility. Then, they could use the extra premium pick to address the defensive line in the second round.
Arms Race
The Giants added depth on the offensive and defensive lines through free agency, and they could move down in the draft order to add more offensive and defensive weapons.
They could decide to add a blue-chip tight end or linebacker. Penn State tight end Tyler Warren or Michigan linebacker Colston Loveland would probably be available, and both would be legitimate additions.
The Giants could then use the blue-chip pick obtained to add another running back, preferably one who could add value as a go-to short yardage/goal line option like North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton or South Carolina’s Raheim “Rocket” Sanders.
They could also trade down and grab one of the blue-chip inside linebackers to help improve the run defense, such as Georgia’s Jalon Walker and Alabama’s Jihaad Campbell. Both are ultra-athletic and could be erasers at the second level.
Then, the Giants could come back with another defensive back with one of the premium picks acquired.
The NFL Draft gets underway on April 24, live from Green Bay, Wisconsin. Be sure to follow New York Giants On SI for all the breaking news and coverage.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.