FILM ROOM | Giants' Sixth and Seventh Round Picks

The Giants draft picks in the sixth and seventh rounds really point to a defensive philosophy head coach Joe Judge has taken from his time under New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

The defense may not have a star in the front seven but they have an abundance of players that can fit into many roles. What people from the outside may see as bringing in the same picks is actually creating depth at a level where each week a different player can be called upon to do a job that showcases their particular talents.

Let's take a brief glimpse into their talents and what the Giants hope they can bring.

Round 6 Pick 183 LB Cameron Brown Penn State

For most Giants fans who have not seen Brown play, the initial reaction to his draft pick on social media was that he was a project and that he was an edge because of his length but in evaluating film you quickly realize that Brown played a lot in the box.

This series of plays show Brown operating in many capacities; in the box, flexed out covering the slot, blitzing from depth, and taking on blocks. This level of versatility can be invaluable on special teams and when creating defensive schemes. Notice his range. He covers ground quickly and strikes with intensity.

Round 7 Pick 218 LB Carter Coughlin Minnesota

Coughlin was primarily utilized as a pass rusher with the Golden Gophers and it's no surprise when you consider his explosion off the ball. In this series you see the pass-rushing talent on display.

The first play displays his motor as he beats the left tackle and chases down the quarterback who is scrambling away from him.

The next play he uses his bull rush to push the tackle into the lap of the quarterback, shed the blocker, and make the sack.

The next play he displays his speed; the tackle barely gets a hand on him and he gets the strip-sack.

The following play he uses a chop/dip/rip move to defeat the right tackle and make the sack.

The next play he dips under the left tackle and trips up the quarterback before he can escape.

Finally, he takes on the tight end's block, sets the edge, and sheds his blocker and gets in on the tackle for loss. Again, plenty of skills that will definitely be used on special teams but also have an opportunity to make their way onto the defense.

Round 7 Pick 238 LB TJ Brunson South Carolina

Brunson is another backer who seems to have the ability to do multiple things. Unlike Coughlin who did the majority of his work off the edge, Brunson is very good at operating between the tackles.

In this play, he diagnoses the run play, fills the lane, takes on the pulling blocker, spills the play outside and makes the tackle on the back. This isn't the only play you see him do and you know he's doing it against SEC competition.

He's hard-nosed, athletic, and more importantly, he's intelligent. Those are perfect characteristics of a great special teamer and also of a player capable of playing on defense.

Round 7 Pick 247 DB Chris Williamson Minnesota

Williamson is another selection who could contribute in multiple ways. One place that the Giants will certainly look to improve is in the slot. Williamson could provide depth outside and inside.

In this clip he is playing nickel about 6 yards off the receiver. The receiver runs a simple hitch route. Williamson is playing zone and when he reads the quarterback's intention to throw the hitch, he drives on the ball, dives, undercuts the receiver, and intercepts the ball. That type of athleticism can fit into any scheme.

Round 7 Pick 255 LB Tae Crowder Georgia

This is definitely a Joe Judge type of selection. He may have been the last pick of the draft but Crowder is far from irrelevant. Look for him to make his name on special teams.

This clip is a momentum-changing moment in the game. Alabama is kicking off and tries a surprise onside kick. Crowder not only reacts to the kick but is able to snag the football out of the air despite the fact that it is moving like a knuckleball with some pace. The Bulldogs were able to turn this into a field goal before halftime.

Dynamic and diverse defensive playmakers really have an opportunity to make this Giants special teams unit elite. They also have the talent and definitely work into whatever defense is employed that week. It was a great haul for general manager Dave Gettleman and his scouting department.