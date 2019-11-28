Giants
Maven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Film

FILM ROOM | What's Up With the Running Game?

Bobby Skinner

The Giants run game has been abysmal this season since Saquon Barkley's return from a high ankle sprain. 

In the five games since his injury, Barkley has totaled 234 rushing yards and is averaging 2.6 yards per carry. 

Barkley told reporters Wednesday that the injury isn't an excuse for why the 2018 yards from scrimmage champ has struggled, but its hard to believe that it doesn't have some effect on his breakaway speed. 

According to Pro Football Focus, Barkley's "breakaway percentage" (a number that shows which runners earn the highest and lowest % of their yardage on big plays of  15 yards or more), Barkley's current breakaway percentage is 27.9%, down from the 54% he had last season as a rookie, his 2019 percentage second on the team behind Wayne Gallman's 33.6% (albeit with Gallman having fewer runs). 

But it's not just all on Barkley, who has also made some questionable decisions in the hole. It's a combination of his ankle injury and bad run plays.

The Giants have consistently run into stacked boxes this season. The defense lines up as many or more defenders than the Giants have blockers and it's leading to negative plays. 

Head coach Pat Shurmur takes the heat for that and rightfully so, but some can actually be put on quarterback Daniel Jones, whether that's fair or not. 

The quarterback shouldn't let a run play get off if the defense has stacked more defenders than blockers. Does Jones have that freedom to call an audible? 

"Yeah, I mean, we have certain kinds of checks that are understood in practice, kind of options with the play," he said when asked. "But yeah, I think that’s kind of the extent to which we’re checking."

We don't know if that means Jones has the full freedom to audible out of plays. He does have certain "kill" plays where he gives two plays in the huddle and decides which one to run based on the defense, but it's doubtful that Shurmur is attaching that to each play call. 

Below are two examples of plays that should have never been run.  

toss
NFL Game Pass
stacked1
NFL Game Pass

A criticism against Shurmur, the team's play-caller, has been why the Giants haven't' run more outsize plays? 

I don't think it's that simple. The few times during a game that the Giants run outside, it almost never gains more than a yard or two. Run blocking outside is much more difficult and really relies on tight ends to be more impactful blockers like GEorge Kittle in San Francisco. 

Teams don't really expect the Giants to go outside and they still can't produce the few times a game that they do.

outsiderun
NFL Game Pass
outsiderun2
NFL Game Pass

Barkley does deserve some of the blame for his running woes. We are not seeing him hit the hole as he did in 2018 or the first two games of 2019. 

Part of this is due to the ankle, but part of it his bad decisions in the hole. There have been a handful of plays that had "what if" written on the where Barkley might have had a 20+ yard run if he had made the correct decision. 

The below still image (1-yard run) and gif are examples

stillimage
NFL Game Pass
saquon1
NFL Game Pass

Barkley's pass blocking has also been poor since his return from injury, and it's hard not to blame that on the ankle. As a rookie last year, his blocking was acceptable; to have it fall off a cliff as it has since his return from injury didn't just happen overnight. 

He looked especially overpowered in that especially against the Jets and Cardinals. 

The other thing worth noting is that Barkley has had some uncharacteristic drops. Per Pro Football Focus, he's already dropped three balls after dropping five all of last year. 

He had the big drop against Chicago which if he makes that play, there's a very good chance he runs to daylight.  

Comments

Film

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Designate Kareem Martin for Return from IR

Patricia Traina
1 0

Giants choose Martin over receiver Russell Shepard as their second player to activate off injured reserve.

Giants Practice Update: Engram, Ellison Remain Sidelined

Patricia Traina
1 0

Giants still look like they'll be short on tight ends again this week, not to mention punt returners.

Giants Elevate Da'Mari Scott from the Practice Squad

Inside Football News Desk
1 0

Scott will provide depth at punt returner.

Why the Giants Need to Tread Very Lightly Next Off-season in Free Agency

Patricia Traina
7 0

Sure, the Giants are in good cap-shape for 2020, but here’s why they need to be VERY careful with how they spend it

Barkley Says Giants "Are Not as Far" As People Think

Patricia Traina
0

Giants running back Saquon Barkley doesn't share the outside opinions that the Giants are a world away from being a good football team.

Carl Banks Named to Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalist List

Patricia Traina
1 0

Banks helped the Giants win Super Bowls XXI and XXV during his stellar pro football career.

GAMEDAY Live Blog/Open Thread: Giants at Bears| Week 12

Patricia Traina
42 0

Follow along as we live blog/tweet all the latest news, observations and stats from the Giants-Bears Week 12 game.

Packers vs. Giants First Look: Both Teams in "Must-win" Situations

Patricia Traina
0

The Giants are still trying to get their first win since a Week 4 victory over Washington, but they're going to face an embarrassed and angry Green Bay Packers team Sunday who also need a win in order to keep pace in the NFC North playoff hunt.

Giants Waive Receiver Bennie Fowler

Patricia Traina
0

Giants likely making room to add a return specialist ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers.

INJURY UPDATE | Peppers Has Transverse Process Fracture; Tate Placed in Protocol

Patricia Traina
2 0

When it rains, it pours for the Giants, who now are looking at potentially being without two key veterans next weekend against the Packers, if not longer.