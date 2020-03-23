GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

How the Giants Are Likely to Deploy Their Newest Additions on Defense

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY

Gene Clemons

While the Giants have certainly been busy in free agency, they have not been flashy. 

Outside of franchise tagging Leonard Williams and signing James Bradberry, the moves the team has made wouldn't be considered climate shifting like Tom Brady signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Just because they have not been sexy moves doesn't mean the Giants have not made signings of value. 

One could argue that the signings so far, especially on defense, points to a philosophical change for this team. 

The Giants will rely heavily on a committee to have success, rather than just the performance of individual stars.

Expect Bradberry's role to look similar to what it has always been, defending the best receiver on the field. 

The confidence new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will have in Bradberry should allow Graham to dial up some combination coverages, leaving Bradberry by himself and zoning in other areas of the field.

The Blake Martinez and Kyler Fackrell signings were very interesting. They both have a familiarity with Graham when he was the linebackers coach and run game coordinator for Green Bay.

That year, Martinez and Fackrell had their best seasons. Martinez recorded 144 tackles and five sacks from the middle linebacker position, while Fackrell tallied 10.5 sacks coming off the edge.

The Giants are hoping they can duplicate that effort this season. With key signings at every level, there is hope that the defense has the beginnings of what it takes to improve from 2019. 

If we take a look at that 2018 Packers defense, we can get a good understanding of what this 2020 Giants defense should look like with the personnel as it now has. 

This first image is against "21 personnel" (two running backs and one tight end). It's predominantly run-heavy or play-action personnel. 

NFL Game Pass Image
NFL Game Pass

When you see the Giants line up against bigger personnel groups, expect the defense to look similar to this. Martinez and Fackrell will play in their familiar areas. 

Williams will most likely be the end aligned over the tight end, and Bradberry is out wide locked up on the top receiver. Every gap is accounted for, and as long as everyone does their job, they should be in position to stop the run.

The next image is a look at a disguise we will definitely see from Graham in 2020. It is third and long, and the offense has "20 personnel" (2 backs 0 tight ends) on the field. 

def-02
Via NFL Game Pass

Graham's defense has countered with a dime package (6 defensive backs). There are only two down linemen on the field, and both are playing a 3-technique (outside eye of the guard). 

The two outside linebackers (Fackrell and Carter most likely) are in ghost 9-techniques representing that they are rushing. The middle linebacker (Martinez) and one of the safeties are on the line of scrimmage in the A gaps, looking as if they are coming. 

There's also another safety who has run down and stacked the linebacker. Pre-snap it seems like any combination of those seven defensive players could be rushing.

The only two guys the offensive line can account for are the two down linemen; the other defenders will be in wait-and-see when the ball is snapped. That makes them reactionary instead of proactive in their blocking and immediately tips the scales towards the defense.

When the ball is snapped, the two outside linebackers rush with the two down lineman, and everyone else scrambles back into coverage, confusing the pre-snap reads of the quarterback, who likely read man-to-man (which they were to his hot-read side on the right). 

The addition of the extra three guys confused the quarterback enough to force a bad throw and subsequent punt.

That kind of result would certainly be a welcome sight for Giants fans who unfortunately saw their team far too often fail to get off the field on third down last year, the unit finishing 20th in the league in third-down defense (39.81%). 

Comments

Film

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nick Falato's Seven-Round Giants Mock Draft

Each day starting today, we're featuring a complete seven-round Giants mock draft from the Giants Country writers. Nick Falato is up first with his mock.

Nick Falato

Five Day 3 Draft Steals for the Giants

Want value? The 2020 NFL draft class has loads of it projected to be available on Day 3 of the draft. So here's a look at five potential prospects who could fit a Giants need that should be there on Day 3.

Pat Ragazzo

NFL Week 1 Free Agency Winners and Losers

Week 1 of free agency is in the books and although the jury is still out on the Giants' specific acquisitions, let's take a look at the bigger picture of how an anything-but-normal free agency period has unfolded.

Patricia Traina

Former Don Bosco Prep Captain Matt Hennessy Would Welcome a Chance to Be a Giant

With the Giants potentially needing a long-term answer at center, former Don Bosco Prep star Matt Hennessy would love a chance to earn that spot.

Jackson Thompson

by

Jackson Thompson

Mike Remmers Agrees to Terms with Kansas City

Remmers becomes the second Giants unrestricted free agent to sign with another team in as many days.

Patricia Traina

Giants Fund Childcare Program for Emergency Responders in New Jersey

The Giants are doing their part to help the community during the global pandemic outbreak of the coronavirus.

Patricia Traina

Free Agent CB Antonio Hamilton Departs Giants

The Giants special teams ace and reserve cornerback is moving on via free agency.

Patricia Traina

Friday Reader Mailbag | Free Agency, The Draft and The Future

Let's go ahead and open the mailbag to see what's on everyone's minds.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

Film Review | What Tight End Levine Toilolo Can Bring to the Giants Offense

Tight end Levine Toilolo is one of those underrated free-agent signings by the Giants who might just turn out to be more important than first thought.

Nick Falato

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Perspectives on the Giants Free Agency Approach

On one hand, the Giants have taken a smarter approach to free agency. But on the other, there are concerns that they have set themselves up to where history might repeat itself.

Patricia Traina

by

Giants pride