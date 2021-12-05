Anemic Giants Fall to Dolphins 20-9

The New York Giants offense, which came into this week's game tied for 12th fewest touchdowns scored on offense, came up woefully short yet again, having to settle for three Graham Gano field goals in a 20-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

In for starter Daniel Jones who was sidelined with a neck injury, Mike Glennon completed 23 of 44 pass attempts for 187 yards as the Giants finished with 250 yards total offense, their fourth straight game in which the Giants failed to total more than 264 yards of offense.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, took advantage of the Giants' defense playing off the receivers. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 30 out of 41 passes for 244yards 95.5 yards per attempt) as the Giants continuously gave up easy passes underneath.

Tagovailoa finished 30 of 41 for 244 yards, throwing for two touchdowns, one to tight end Mack Hollins to give his team a 10-3 lead in the closing seconds of the first half, a lead the Dolphins would never relinquish, and one to receiver Isaiah Ford in the fourth quarter to make it a 17-6 game.

The Giants defense, which battled, saw its streak of 13 games with at least one turnover come to an end. Meanwhile, the Giants running game, which was no doubt hoping for Saquon Barkley to look like his old self, finished with 91 yards on 17 carries, 23 of those yards coming on Barkley off-tackle run.

Barkley also finished as the Giants leading receiver with six receptions out of nine targets but only managed 19 yards while dropping two balls.

Golladay, Glennon Injured

Receiver Kenny Golladay suffered a rib injury in the first half and was initially listed as questionable to return. Golladay appeared to be injured when a Dolphins defender threw a cheap shot against him when he had one foot out of bounds, a play that went unpenalized.

Golladay tried to gut it out in the second half, but his snaps were truncated on the day.

After the game, the Giants announced that Glennon was confirmed to have suffered a concussion and will be placed in the league's protocol. If he can't go next week and if Daniel Jones (neck) remains sidelined, the assumption is Jake Fromm, whom the Giants signed last week from the Bills practice squad, will get the nod with Brian Lewerke, who is on the practice squad, in line to be elevated.

Blue Notes

Running back Saquon Barkley finished with 74 scrimmage yards, bringing his career total to 4,071 and making him the fastest player who started his career with the Giants to reach 4,000 scrimmage yards (39 games).

Barkley, who finished with 55 rushing yards, also moved past Eddie Price (2,628) for the second-most rushing yards by a Giants player in their first four seasons. Barkley's six receptions give him 179 career catches and makes him the eighth running back in NFL history with at least 175 receptions in their first 40 career game.

Tight end Evan Engram finished with four receptions for 19 yards and now has 251 career receptions, passing Aaron Thomas for the fourth-most by a tight end in Giants history.

Kicker Graham Gano's 51-yard field goal in the fourth quarter gives him the franchise single-season record with six.

Edge Azeez Ojulari, who recorded one sack in this game, now has 6.5 sacks, putting him past B.J. Hill (5.5 in 2018) for the most sacks in a season by a Giants rookie.

Ben Bredeson entered the game at left guard for Matt Skura.

Up Next

The Giants head west to Tucson, Arizona, where they will spend the week before packing up and moving further west again to face the 6-5 Los Angeles Chargers, who won their Week 13 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, 41-22.

