Azeez Ojulari Exits Giants' Wild Card Game with a Quad Injury

New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari has been ruled out of the second half of the team's Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings with a quad injury, the team announced.

It's been a nightmarish season for Ojulari, who began training camp on the Reserve/NFI list with a hamstring strain suffered during a workout before training camp.

When he finally passed the physical, he lasted 11 days into training camp after suffering a calf strain that cost him the first two games of the 2022 regular season.

Ojulari tried to return, but his calf wasn't ready, and he landed on injured reserve on October 22. He returned for the Giants' Week 13 game against Washington but suffered a sprained ankle against the Vikings in the regular-season game in Week 16.

Ojulari, who has 5.5 sacks in 2022, sat in Week 18 along with the other starters to rest his ailment. He now has a quad injury, the severity of which isn't known.

