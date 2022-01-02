Bears Maul Giants 29-3: Instant Reaction

The New York Giants were embarrassed at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears, losing 29-3, and it was apparent from the first snap of the game where the Giants aligned in EMPTY and attempted to pass that this Giants team had no chance.

Quarterback Mike Glennon barely hit his back foot before he was strip-sacked. The football was returned inside the 5-yard line, setting up David Montgomery’s first rushing touchdown of the game.

Every time the Giants attempted to pass, their coaching staff held their breath. Yes, part of it was the offensive line, but a good part of it was Glennon and his continued bad decision-making. Anyway, on the next Giants drive, Glennon tried finding Kenny Golladay on a slant. The ball was tipped and intercepted. By the end of the day, Glennon was strip-sacked four times in this game.

New York can’t pass protect, they can’t complete any meaningful passes with any consistency, and they struggled to mount anything that resembles an NFL product. This Giants offense may be the worst offense we have ever seen, which says a lot because their offense last year was terrible.

All the Giants attempted to do was run the football, something head coach Joe Judge claimed was the plan, and they did so at a solid clip. Saquon Barkley returned to the field where he tore his ACL in Week 2 last season and rushed for 102 yards (4.9 yards per carry on 21 carries. Passing the football proved to be a net negative for the Giants.

The uber-conservative approach is a product of the head coach Joe Judge, but more so a lack of faith in the passing offense. Who would have any confidence in this passing offense? Passing led to four turnovers and Glennon being sacked four times; he only attempted 11 passes. The Giants finished with 24 passing yards in this game and minus ten net yards. Awful.

The offense consistently makes the defense look bad. They play far too many snaps, and by the time the fourth quarter rolls around, the defense is worn out. The current state of the Giants has to drive the defensive personnel insane. It’s almost as if the Giants have a better chance to score if their defense is on the field--and that’s not entirely hyperbole.

Booker is the only player who had multiple receptions, with two. The only other Giants player with a catch were Evan Engram and David Sills, who had one reception. It’s an unwatchable product.

New York was 1-11 on third down, and they failed to capitalize on their one fourth-down attempt.

The Giants' defense gives their best effort. They sacked Andy Dalton twice: one by Jaylon Smith and the other was by Lorenzo Carter. The Giants had several tackles for a loss and passes defended.

Bears running back David Montgomery only averaged 2.9 yards per carry but found the end zone twice. He had 22 carries for 64-yards. Second-year wide receiver Darnell Mooney had a touchdown with seven catches and 69-yards. The Bears offense didn’t need to do much to win this football game.

Linebacker Tae Crowder and cornerback James Bradberry had interceptions in the game. There’s not much the defense can do when the offense is as inept as they are.

The offensive game plan was reduced to “don’t turn the football over.” That translated to don’t pass the football. The game was quickly over--it was never competitive, and despite what Judge might say or think, we wouldn't be shocked if the Giants are counting the days until this season is over.

The New York Giants have one more game left against the Washington Football Team in what's been a colossal disappointment. It was understood that the Giants' offense could be a problem heading into the season.

From offensive line issues to an unimaginative offense, questions lingered. However, the product is worse than the most pessimistic Giant fans could have imagined. Let’s hope there’s a better chapter ahead for the Giants.

