Behind Enemy Lines: Insider  Analysis on the Dallas Cowboys

The New York Giants have a big division game at home on Monday night against the Dallas Cowbous. Let's check in with Timm Hamm, reporter for Cowboys Country to get the low-down on the Giants' next opponent.



The Cowboys' offensive line underwent some significant changes of late. How has that unit been holding up, and is it better or worse than expected?

Timm Hamm: The offensive line for the Cowboys has been a topic of conversation for a couple of years now due to both age and injuries. Tyron Smith is out with an injury suffered in camp, and the team had already lost Connor Williams in free agency and La'el Collins in the offseason. The Cowboys' No. 1 pick, Tyler Smith, has jumped in at left tackle, performed better than expected, and helped shore up that left side nicely. The unit can always be better, but it's played well overall.

Is it fair to say that Tony Pollard has become a slightly bigger threat than Zeke? And how has Pollard’s role increased of late, given his performance?

Timm Hamm: I don't think that's fair to say at all. Zeke is still a bigger threat and is still being used more by this offense. Pollard might look like a flashier runner with the naked eye, but if you dig into each game and review their play, Elliott is still far better. Pollard will never be the blocker that Elliott is, and Elliott has 105 yards on 25 carries this year, while Pollard has just 51 yards on 15 carries.

Micah Parsons is off to a hot start. Has there been any noticeable difference in how he’s been deployed in the defense? And if not, is there anything you can point to, e.g., a change in training, etc., that has made a difference for him?

Timm Hamm: Parsons is being used more as a defensive end this season than last, more than 80 percent of the time thus far in 2022, when it was about 50-50 last season. That said, I think he would be effective wherever you put him on the field. It doesn't matter. He'll be in the conversation for Defensive POY at the end of the season.

Is Mike McCarthy on the hot seat this year, or do you think he’ll get a pass, what with Dak being out?

Timm Hamm: I think if anyone were to be on the hot seat, it would be offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, not McCarthy. Remember, Moore is not McCarthy's hire but was here when he was hired. I'm still not sure McCarthy has a ton of confidence in Moore's abilities, and at some point, a change will occur if the offense continues to struggle. But the Joneses operate in mysterious ways, and you never know what will happen.

Speaking of Dak, can you give us an update on where he’s at and how the Cowboys' offense has changed (if at all) without him in the lineup?

Timm Hamm: Certainly, the game plan will be different without Dak. Cooper Rush has shown to be a viable option at backup, being 2-0 in starts in place of Prescott. But how weird is it that the offense already looks so much better with Rush under center than Prescott this year? I'm sure the playbook is much smaller with Rush in the game, and that actually might benefit the entire offense with so many newcomers. Maybe Jerry will get his wish of a quarterback controversy if Dallas beats the Giants on Sunday!

