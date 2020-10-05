Biggest Numbers From The Giants’ 17-9 Loss to the Rams

The Giants came close against a Los Angeles Rams team that was supposed to blow them out of the water.

But for the most part, instead of having their doors blown off, the Giants kept the game close until 6:56 was left in the fourth quarter when thanks to a broken coverage, Rams quarterback Jared Goff connected with receiver Cooper Kupp on a 55-yard touchdown pass.

Let's look at some of the numbers behind this week's loss that stood out for one reason or another.

Zero

This number seems to be a reoccurring theme with the Giants, starting with the number of wins they currently have.

But taking it a step further, the Giants have scored 20 or more points zero times this season and have failed to crack double-digits in their last two contests.

The Giants were also zero of four in the red zone this week, bringing their season total to 2 of 10. New York has not scored a touchdown on offense in 10 quarters, their last such touchdown coming in the second quarter of their Week 2 loss to the Bears.

The Giants are now averaging a pitiful 11.75 points scored per game, a number that has to improve if they're to get in the win column this year.

And here's one more stat that falls under the big goose egg.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has appeared now in 17 NFL games, 16 as a starter and one in relief of then starter Eli Manning last year. Jones has yet to get through a contest in those games played without having some sort of mishap with the ball.

Jones has thrown an interception in all but six games played and has recorded a fumble in all but four games. He has zero games in which he didn’t record an interception or fumble, though he does have one game in which he fumbled but did not lose a ball.

136

The Giants running game finally got things going this week, the production starting to flow when in the second quarter, head coach Joe Judge pulled right tackle Cam Fleming from the game in favor of rookie Matt Peart.

Fleming eventually returned to the game, and head coach, Joe Judge, said that the plan was to play all the available players they had (a debatable statement since the Giants almost always have guys listed as active but don't play.

Regardless, the run production as the best by the Giants this season. Daniel Jones and Wayne Gallman shared the team lead this week in rushing, both running six times for 45 yards apiece.

26

If you had Wayne Gallman as the one who would have the longest run from scrimmage for the Giants through four games, take a bow.

Twenty-six of Gallman's 45 rushing yards came on a fourth-quarter run on a drive that unfortunately stalled for the Giants when New York, down 10-9 at the time and with the ball on the Rams' 48-yard line, decided to punt rather than go for it on fourth down.

33:17

For the first time this season, the Giants won the time of possession in the game. Unfortunately for them, it did them no good as the Giants once again got off to a slow start on both sides of the ball.

On offense, the Giants went three-and-out on their opening drive before the defense allowed the Rams to methodically work their way down the field on a drive that ate up 7:01 off the clock and resulted in a 2-yard touchdown run by tight end Gerald Everett on a jet sweep to give the Rams a 7-0 lead.