Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Suffers Gruesome Third Quarter Ankle Injury

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered what appeared to be a gruesome right ankle injury in the third quarter of his team’s game against the New York Giants.

Prescott was injured with 6:46 left in the third quarter when on 1 and 10 from the Giants 27-yard line, Prescott scrambled up the middle for a nine-yard gain. 

As Giants defensive back Logan Ryan was dragging him down, Prescott’s ankle appeared to get caught in the turf and twisted in an unnatural way that left the signal-caller in obvious pain.

Prescott was tended to for a while on the field by the Cowboys medical staff and was also visited by Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, the former Cowboys head coach who helped groom Prescott for life in the NFL when the two were in Dallas together.

Prescott was carted off the field, his right ankle in an air cast and his head in his hands as he fought back tears. 

Both members of the Giants and Cowboys silently watched while offering a prayer. Prescott was later transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Prescott was replaced by Andy Dalton, whom the Cowboys signed in the off-season. Dalton and the Cowboys eventually finished the drive on a 12-yard touchdown run by Ezekiel Elliott to give the Cowboys a 31-23 lead.

