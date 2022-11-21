Giants Daniel Jones Snaps Interception-free Streak

East Rutherford, N.J. - If there was one where New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has taken the biggest step forward, it's been in his decision-making and avoiding turnovers.

That, however, ended in the Giants' 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions. Jones, who last threw an interception in a Week 3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, finally broke his streak of 153 consecutive passes without an interception on Sunday against the Lions.

“I think we’re all pretty disappointed with our effort today and how we played – not up to our standard, not up to what we’re capable of doing,” said Jones, who threw two interceptions, the first of which set up a Lions touchdown in the first half.

“I think that’s the disappointing part of it, and we’ve got to evaluate that, study it and make sure we can’t let those things happen again. Another opportunity here in a few days to correct those things.”

Jones committed the second interception in the third quarter on a pass intended for tight end Lawrence Cager. The ball appeared to be overthrown, just ripe enough for Lions safety Kerby Joseph to pounce all over it.

But it was Jones’s interception in the first quarter that was something of a surprise, not just because it broke his streak but how it came about. He tossed a short pass that was pulled out of the air by rookie edge rusher Aiden Hutchinson.

“Yeah, didn’t see him there,” said Jones. “Got to see it; bad decision there. Good play by him. Can’t afford to do that.”

Jones is not entirely to blame for the loss or the struggles the Giants encountered offensively. The Lions were prepared and delivered a much better game plan on both sides of the ball, leaving the Giants to suffer the repercussions of not being able to match their level of intensity and efficiency.

“Yeah, I mean credit to Detroit – they had a good plan and stopped us in some areas that we’ve had success,” said Jones. “I think credit to them, but we got to look at ourselves and see where we can execute better.”

The Giants don’t have much time to dwell on this loss as they have a big date down in Dallas against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

In their Week 3 clash at home against the Cowboys, the Giants suffered their first loss of the season, 23-16. With both teams standing at 7-3, the Cowboys currently hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Giants in the playoff race.

“I think we’re all already anxious to get this taste out of our mouths and come back and play a much better football game,” said Jones.

