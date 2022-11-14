Dexter Lawrence Leads Defense in Giants' Week 9 Win Over Houston

The New York Giants are 7-2, their best start to a season since 2008. The team continues to find ways to win, and the defense has been a big part of why the Giants won close games this year. However, against the Texans, the Giants never trailed, the first time this season that they led the entire game.

For the most part, the defense certainly held its own, with defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II again taking the spotlight. Lawrence had another dominant showing, totaling five tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and five quarterback hits, almost half the quarterback hits the Giants had as a team (12).

Lawrence is finally contributing to a winning team, and despite the defense allowing just a few big plays, they came up with two huge red zone turnovers to stop Houston from scoring.

“Yeah, that’s big, just to keep fighting and not giving up even though they were making big plays like that to get there. It just shows the character of us on the defense and our willingness to keep fighting for each other," he said after the game.

For the first time since turning pro, Lawrence can legitimately say he's been having fun.

“Football is fun. Losing isn’t fun, but just being here with the guys and enjoying the fellowship we have every day is fun. The losing, you just keep trying to learn from that, and you keep trying to grow from that and don’t let it take the fun out of football. This year, we’re winning, and it’s extra fun, you know what I mean, to have that plus.”

His partner-in-crime is fellow defensive lineman Leonard Williams. Williams and Lawrence have been a solid duo on the interior and proved again, when healthy, they can wreak havoc on an opposing offense. Williams also had a solid game, totaling a half sack and forcing a fumble on Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce deep in Giants territory.

“Dex” and “Big Cat” are now the veterans of the defense and have become leaders for a young defense.

“Our goal each game is to just have everybody on our back. Let’s set the tone. Let’s take control of the defense. Games like that are what our goals are each week, and we’re just going to keep trying to lead this defense to wins,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence’s presence was felt all day. It was almost as if he were in the backfield on every play, truly becoming a potential game-wrecker. The only other interior defensive lineman that can take over games is Rams star, Aaron Donald.

“He’s funny. It’s just the respect I’m earning from him. He’s a good ball player, and I don’t like comparing myself to people and things like that, but that’s how he views me, and I just want to keep dominating and keep proving myself to him and whoever else,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence’s play this season should not be a surprise. Defensive line coach Andre Patterson suggested that Lawrence play more as a traditional nose tackle, and his play has skyrocketed since. Patterson’s decision to move Lawrence has paid dividends thus far, as Lawrence has a career-high in sacks with five and quarterback hits with 16.

“I mean, yeah, kind of. Winning helps with that. I feel like I’m a guy that always just wants to improve myself and just show my dominance wherever I am, however, I am," Lawrence said.

"(Defensive Line) Coach Dre (Andre Patterson) has done a good job teaching me how to play with my skills, my abilities, my length, and my strength, all those types of things. And me being willing to listen to him shows my humbleness even though I feel like I have been dominating, but for him to come in and just teach me, coach me about how to be better. It’s just all coming to fruition right now.”

Lawrence believes he still has a long way to go before he hits his ceiling.

“Each year, my goal is to grow in my position and learn in my position, and this year everything is kind of slowing down for me. It’s making sense. I’m continuing to build my confidence throughout the whole week and preparing the right way, and it’s just showing. I just want to keep going, stack wins, and get other guys to keep going with me.”

Join the Giants Country Community