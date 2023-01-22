Eagles Dominate Giants 38-7 in Divisional Playoff Round

The Giants were no match for the Eagles, who delivered a dominating performance against their division rivals.

The New York Giants’ surprise season ended in the NFC Divisional Round, falling to the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles, 38-7.

New York, who had their most successful season since their Super Bowl victory in 2011, were completely dominated by their hated rivals. Philadelphia stormed out to a 28-0 lead by halftime, as the Giants only mustered 227 yards of offense while allowing 416 on defense, 268 coming on the ground.

Quarterback Daniel Jones, coming off a sensational performance against the Vikings in the Wild Card Round, struggled greatly against Philadelphia’s pass rush. He completed 15 of 27 passes for just 135 yards, no touchdowns, one interception, and was sacked five times.

Running back Saquon Barkley set up the Giants’ only touchdown with a 39-yard run; that accounted for most of his rushing yards, as he finished with 61 yards on just nine carries.

The Eagles’ offense wasted no time and stormed down the field in eight plays on the game’s first possession. On just the second play of the game, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts completed a deep pass to DeVonta Smith for 40 yards, moving the ball into Giants' territory immediately. Hurts finished the drive with a 16-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dallas Goedert, putting Philadelphia up 7-0.

It appeared that the Giants were going to respond on their next drive, as Jones completed a 12-yard pass to Richie James and a 16-yard pass to Lawrence Cager. New York moved as far as the Philadelphia 35, but Hassan Reddick sacked Jones to bring up 4th-and-8 at the 40. Instead of attempting a long field goal, coach Brian Daboll chose to go for the first down, but this decision backfired heavily as Jones was sacked again by Reddick for a turnover on downs.

The Eagles didn’t take long to capitalize, as they drove 52 yards in eight plays, finished by Hurts’ 9-yard touchdown pass to Smith. Philadelphia now led 14-0, and the Giants were already reeling.

The situation wouldn’t get any better for the Giants, as ex-Giant James Bradberry intercepted Jones on New York’s ensuing drive. After both teams were forced to punt, the Eagles moved 63 yards in nine plays, finished by a 3-yard touchdown run by Giant killer Boston Scott, extending the lead to 21-0.

After forcing the Giants to punt, the Eagles increased their lead even further, with Hurts’ 5-yard touchdown run finishing a 14-play, 72-yard drive. At halftime, the Eagles led 28-0, and the Giants had only 64 yards and three first downs while running only 19 offensive plays.

Both teams were forced to punt on their first possessions of the second half. Finally, after being completely dominated up to this point, the Giants put together a 10-play, 88-yard touchdown drive. Barkley provided the Giants’ first big play of the game with a 39-yard run, and on 1st and Goal at the 8-yard line, Barkley took a direct snap and handed the ball off to Matt Breida, who ran into the end zone to break up the shutout.

After both teams punted, the Eagles extended their lead with a 30-yard field goal by Jake Elliott. The Giants then turned the ball over on downs, and the Eagles concluded the scoring with a 35-yard touchdown run by Kenneth Gainwell.

