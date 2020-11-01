Giants Add Ryan Lewis to Injury Report with a Hamstring Injury

Giants cornerback Ryan Lewis, who has settled in as the starting perimeter corner opposite of James Bradberry, was added to the team's injury report Sunday morning with a hamstring strain and a "doubtful" designation.

Lewis has been steady for the Giants in the No. 2 cornerback role since being inserted s the starter for the team's Week 5 game at Dallas. Lewis has allowed 12 out of 21 pass targets to be completed against him (57.1%) for 236 yards. While he only has one pass defensed thus far, he also hasn't allowed a touchdown in 166 coverage snaps.

The Giants have had a bit of a revolving door at that second cornerback spot. They opened the season with Corey Ballentine as their starter. After two games, he was replaced by Isaac Yiadom, whom the Giants acquired via trade from Denver.

Lewis took over for Yiadom in Week 5 and earned praise from defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for his play against the Cowboys.

"I couldn’t be prouder of how RyLew played (against the Cowboys)," Graham said the following week after the Giants narrowly lost to Dallas. "I thought Ry Lew did a good job for us. We always say it’s day to day with the competition, but Ryan did a good job on Sunday for us."

With Lewis unlikely to play, the Giants can start either Ballentine, Yiadom or Madre Harper on the perimeter. Cornerback Brandon Williams, who this week was designated to return from injured reserve, is another option to fill in for Lewis if Williams is cleared medically to return, but a roster spot would have to be created for him.

That wouldn't be out of the question, though, as players placed on injured reserve must miss a minimum of three games, not weeks. If Lewis' injury is significant enough to warrant being placed on IR by Monday, that would mean he'd miss the Bucs game, the following week against Washington, and the week after against the Eagles before being eligible to return if his condition has improved.

The Giants could also promote someone from their practice squad, such as Montre Hartage, cornerback Jarren Williams or Chris Williamson.

But with the Giants thin at running back and guard, they'll probably use their two practice squad promotions to elevate running back Alfred Morris and possibly offensive lineman Chad Slade to the game-day roster. That means they'll have to roll with one or both of Ballentine and Yiadom as the No. 2 cornerback.