Giants Co-Owner Steve Tisch Issues Statement Following Giants Playoff Win

New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch usually doesn't speak much to the media regarding matters about the team, instead preferring to let business partner John Mara be the voice of the ownership group.

But Tisch, who along with Mara and the fan base has suffered in silence over most of the past decade, was so overcome with joy following New York's 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round that he issued a statement on behalf of his family through a team spokesperson.

“My family and I are proud of the players, coaches and staff and how everyone throughout the entire organization has worked together to make this a successful season," Tisch said.

“We are happy for the Giants fans who have endured some tough times with us in recent years. We appreciate their support, passion and enthusiasm.

“(General manager) Joe (Schoen) and (head coach Brian Daboll) Dabs have laid the foundation for continued success. We all agree there is much work left to be done. Their shared vision and constant dialogue is always about what is best for the organization, as is their consistent approach day in and day out and the great communication with John (Mara) and me.”

Join the Giants Country Community